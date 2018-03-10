Big East Tournament bracket: Providence trying to upset Villanova again in title game
Providence beat Villanova earlier this season
Providence entered the Big East Tournament squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. No more: Beating Creighton and Xavier will completely change a team's resume in that way.
But Friday's big upset of the No. 1 seed Musketeers shouldn't be enough for the Friars to stay happy. They've now reached the Big East championship game. Might as well win it, right?
Only problem: They're facing Villanova, the team many have argued was the best in the league the whole time. But Providence beat Villanova once this season (and lost to the Wildcats by 20 another time).
Saturday's game will be all about whether the Friars can muster up that same kind of desperation now that they pretty much know they're in the NCAA field. If not, could be a long one.
You can find the updated Big East tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Madison Square Garden in New York
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: FS1, Fox
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
No. 8 Georgetown 77, No. 9 St. John's 88
No. 7 Marquette 72, No. 10 DePaul 69
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
No. 1 Xavier 88, No. 9 St. John's 60
No. 5 Providence 72, No. 4 Creighton 68
No. 2 Villanova 94, No. 7 Marquette 70
No. 6 Butler 75, No. 3 Seton Hall 74
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
No. 1 Xavier 72, No. 5 Providence 75, OT
No. 2 Villanova 87, No. 6 Butler 68
Championship: Saturday, March 10
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 5 Providence, 6:30 p.m., Fox
-
Ayton shows off NBA potential in Pac-12
Ayton notched a career-high 32 points in an overtime win over the UCLA Bruins
-
SEC Tournament 2018: How to watch
Tennessee, the highest remaining seed, will face Arkansas in the other semifinal
-
How to watch the Big 12 Tournament
The Jayhawks swept two regular-season meetings with the Mountaineers
-
Bracketology: Louisville's bid stolen
The Aztecs took down the top seed in the Mountain West and stole a bid from Louisville
-
Staying right call for Jayhawks' Newman
Redshirt sophomore putting up MVP numbers during Big 12 tournament run
-
Bracketology: Xaver falls off top line
The Musketeers lost to Providence in the Big East Tournament, but are back as a No. 1 after...