Big East Tournament bracket: Providence trying to upset Villanova again in title game

Providence entered the Big East Tournament squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. No more: Beating Creighton and Xavier will completely change a team's resume in that way.

But Friday's big upset of the No. 1 seed Musketeers shouldn't be enough for the Friars to stay happy. They've now reached the Big East championship game. Might as well win it, right?

Only problem: They're facing Villanova, the team many have argued was the best in the league the whole time. But Providence beat Villanova once this season (and lost to the Wildcats by 20 another time).

Saturday's game will be all about whether the Friars can muster up that same kind of desperation now that they pretty much know they're in the NCAA field. If not, could be a long one.

Viewing Information

Location : Madison Square Garden in New York



: Madison Square Garden in New York Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : FS1, Fox



First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Georgetown 77, No. 9 St. John's 88

No. 7 Marquette 72, No. 10 DePaul 69

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



No. 1 Xavier 88, No. 9 St. John's 60

No. 5 Providence 72, No. 4 Creighton 68

No. 2 Villanova 94, No. 7 Marquette 70

No. 6 Butler 75, No. 3 Seton Hall 74

Semifinals: Friday, March 9



No. 1 Xavier 72, No. 5 Providence 75, OT

No. 2 Villanova 87, No. 6 Butler 68

Championship: Saturday, March 10



No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 5 Providence, 6:30 p.m., Fox