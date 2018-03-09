Big East Tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: Nova vs. Butler in semis

Xavier will meet Providence in the semifinal round on Friday

In the game of the afternoon in the Big East, Providence took Creighton to overtime before besting the Bluejays, 72-68. The win solidifies the projected 11-seed Friars as a bona fide tourney team, and gives them a shot to prove it on Friday with a tilt against No. 1 seed Xavier in the semifinals.  

As for the Musketeers, Trevon Bluiett scored 27 points, Kaiser Gates had 16 and No. 3 team in the Top 25 looked every bit the best team in the conference in an 88-60 win over St. John's on Thursday in the quarterfinal round. The two teams had to be separated as the crowd stood for the unexpected fracas.

Scroll down for viewing info and you can follow along with all the action in our live blog below. You can also see the updated Big East tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

  • Location: Madison Square Garden in New York
  • Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
  • TV: FS1, Fox
  • Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Georgetown 77, No. 9 St. John's 88
No. 7 Marquette 72, No. 10 DePaul 69

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8

No. 1 Xavier 88, No. 9 St. John's 60
No. 5 Providence 72, No. 4 Creighton 68 
No. 2 Villanova 94, No. 7 Marquette 70
 No. 6 Butler 75, No. 3 Seton Hall 74

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 5 Providence, 6:30 p.m., FS1
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 6 Butler, 9 p.m., FS1

Championship: Saturday, March 10

Big East Championship game, 6:30 p.m., Fox

