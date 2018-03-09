Big East Tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: Xavier vs. Providence in semis

In the game of the afternoon in the Big East, Providence took Creighton to overtime before besting the Bluejays, 72-68. The win solidifies the projected 11-seed Friars as a bona fide tourney team, and gives them a shot to prove it on Friday with a tilt against No. 1 seed Xavier in the semifinals.

As for the Musketeers, Trevon Bluiett scored 27 points, Kaiser Gates had 16 and No. 3 team in the Top 25 looked every bit the best team in the conference in an 88-60 win over St. John's on Thursday in the quarterfinal round. The two teams had to be separated as the crowd stood for the unexpected fracas.

Viewing Information

Location: Madison Square Garden in New York



Dates: Wednesday-Saturday



TV: FS1, Fox



First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Georgetown 77, No. 9 St. John's 88

No. 7 Marquette 72, No. 10 DePaul 69

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



No. 1 Xavier 88, No. 9 St. John's 60

No. 5 Providence 72, No. 4 Creighton 68

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7 Marquette, 7 p.m., FS1

No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Butler, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Semifinals: Friday, March 9



No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 5 Providence, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Semifinal 2, 9 p.m., FS1

Championship: Saturday, March 10



Big East Championship game, 6:30 p.m., Fox