Big East Tournament semifinals bracket, scores, schedule: Can Butler beat Villanova again?

Xavier will meet Providence in the semifinal round on Friday

The two Big East powers aiming for No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament have taken care of business so far. But Villanova and Xavier now must face scrappy underdogs that have beaten them already.

No. 1 seed Xavier opens play Friday with Providence, which likely sealed its NCAA bid Thursday. That doesn't mean the Friars are going to go easy on the Musketeers, whom they split the season series with.

Villanova's battle against Butler might be even tougher. The Bulldogs handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season on Dec. 30, but Villanova got its revenge later in the season. They say the better team usually wins a rubber match, but we'll see.

Find the updated Big East tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

  • Location: Madison Square Garden in New York
  • Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
  • TV: FS1, Fox
  • Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Georgetown 77, No. 9 St. John's 88
No. 7 Marquette 72, No. 10 DePaul 69

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8

No. 1 Xavier 88, No. 9 St. John's 60
No. 5 Providence 72, No. 4 Creighton 68 
No. 2 Villanova 94, No. 7 Marquette 70
 No. 6 Butler 75, No. 3 Seton Hall 74

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 5 Providence, 6:30 p.m., FS1
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 6 Butler, 9 p.m., FS1

Championship: Saturday, March 10

Big East Championship game, 6:30 p.m., Fox

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Bracket Games
    Run a Pool or Play Solo
    PLAY
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    Free On All Your Devices