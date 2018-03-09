Big East Tournament semifinals bracket, scores, schedule: Can Butler beat Villanova again?
Xavier will meet Providence in the semifinal round on Friday
The two Big East powers aiming for No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament have taken care of business so far. But Villanova and Xavier now must face scrappy underdogs that have beaten them already.
No. 1 seed Xavier opens play Friday with Providence, which likely sealed its NCAA bid Thursday. That doesn't mean the Friars are going to go easy on the Musketeers, whom they split the season series with.
Villanova's battle against Butler might be even tougher. The Bulldogs handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season on Dec. 30, but Villanova got its revenge later in the season. They say the better team usually wins a rubber match, but we'll see.
Find the updated Big East tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Madison Square Garden in New York
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: FS1, Fox
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
No. 8 Georgetown 77, No. 9 St. John's 88
No. 7 Marquette 72, No. 10 DePaul 69
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
No. 1 Xavier 88, No. 9 St. John's 60
No. 5 Providence 72, No. 4 Creighton 68
No. 2 Villanova 94, No. 7 Marquette 70
No. 6 Butler 75, No. 3 Seton Hall 74
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 5 Providence, 6:30 p.m., FS1
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 6 Butler, 9 p.m., FS1
Championship: Saturday, March 10
Big East Championship game, 6:30 p.m., Fox
-
Tennessee vs. Mississippi State picks
Josh Nagel is a veteran handicapper who has nailed nine of his past 12 college basketball...
-
Xavier vs. Providence odds, picks
Kenny White set lines for the biggest Vegas books; now, he's dishing out winners at Sports...
-
Bubble Watch: Alabama, others in limbo
Alabama is among six bubble teams still in action in conference tournaments
-
Kentucky vs. Georgia odds, SEC picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Georgia vs. Kentucky game 10,000 times.
-
When is Selection Sunday 2018?
Every pertinent detail about Selection Sunday -- from date to time, and what channel to catch...
-
Printable 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket
Selection day on Sunday marks the official start of the madness of March