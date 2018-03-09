Big East Tournament semifinals bracket, scores, schedule: Can Butler beat Villanova again?

The two Big East powers aiming for No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament have taken care of business so far. But Villanova and Xavier now must face scrappy underdogs that have beaten them already.

No. 1 seed Xavier opens play Friday with Providence, which likely sealed its NCAA bid Thursday. That doesn't mean the Friars are going to go easy on the Musketeers, whom they split the season series with.

Villanova's battle against Butler might be even tougher. The Bulldogs handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season on Dec. 30, but Villanova got its revenge later in the season. They say the better team usually wins a rubber match, but we'll see.

Find the updated Big East tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

Location : Madison Square Garden in New York



: Madison Square Garden in New York Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : FS1, Fox



: FS1, Fox Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Georgetown 77, No. 9 St. John's 88

No. 7 Marquette 72, No. 10 DePaul 69

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



No. 1 Xavier 88, No. 9 St. John's 60

No. 5 Providence 72, No. 4 Creighton 68

No. 2 Villanova 94, No. 7 Marquette 70

No. 6 Butler 75, No. 3 Seton Hall 74

Semifinals: Friday, March 9



No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 5 Providence, 6:30 p.m., FS1

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 6 Butler, 9 p.m., FS1

Championship: Saturday, March 10



Big East Championship game, 6:30 p.m., Fox