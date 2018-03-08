Big East tournament: Providence beats Creighton for win it needed to secure NCAA bid

NEW YORK -- Ed Cooley has the Providence Friars on the precipice of program history.

The fifth-seeded Friars did what they needed to do to enhance their standing with the NCAA Tournament selection committee by coming back to beat No. 4 Creighton Thursday afternoon's Big East tournament quarterfinal. Providence won 72-68. It will play Xavier in Friday night's semifinal at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This should be the clincher for Providence, which entered the day on decent ground but needed a win to secure its spot in the field of 68. Our Jerry Palm had Providence as an 11 seed -- very much on the bubble -- heading into the game with Creighton. With a win like this, Friars fans can feel comfortable about having their team's name on the screen during Sunday's selection show.

Cooley coaching Providence to the NCAA Tournament would make for the fifth straight season he's done so. It's a school record and a testament to how great a hire he was.

The Friars finished off the Jays, in part, because of a gorgeous spin-and-fallaway move by Cartwright to make it 70-66 with 15 seconds remaining in OT.