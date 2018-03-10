Big East Tournament updates, bracket, scores: Villanova vs. Providence in title game
Providence beat Villanova earlier this season
Providence's run in the Big East has pushed it from on the bubble to squarely in the field of 68. That takes all the pressure off the Friars entering the title game against mighty Villanova. We should expect a loose Ed Cooley-coached team playing its best ball of the season.
Many never shook the belief that Villanova was the best team in the Big East. Many never shook the belief that Villanova was the best team in the country.
The Wildcats now get the chance to prove the former Saturday night in Madison Square Garden. They face Providence -- a team that beat them once -- in the Big East championship at 6:30 p.m.
But the story might be about the rubber match that was avoided, the seemingly predestined Big East final between 'Nova and Xavier. The Friars got in the way of that with a tremendous showing against Creighton and Xavier that all-but guarantees their spot in the NCAA Tournament. CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm projects Providence as a No. 8 seed.
Villanova is all-but ensured of a No. 1 at this point. But Jay Wright's team already failed to win the Big East regular season for the first time since 2013. Here's betting they want to make sure they get a slice of the league title.
You can find the updated Big East tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Madison Square Garden in New York
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: FS1, Fox
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
No. 8 Georgetown 77, No. 9 St. John's 88
No. 7 Marquette 72, No. 10 DePaul 69
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
No. 1 Xavier 88, No. 9 St. John's 60
No. 5 Providence 72, No. 4 Creighton 68
No. 2 Villanova 94, No. 7 Marquette 70
No. 6 Butler 75, No. 3 Seton Hall 74
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
No. 1 Xavier 72, No. 5 Providence 75, OT
No. 2 Villanova 87, No. 6 Butler 68
Championship: Saturday, March 10
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 5 Providence, 6:30 p.m., Fox
