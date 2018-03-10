Big Sky tournament: Northern Colorado's Jordan Davis submits dunk of the year nominee

Davis put a poor Montana player in a body bag with this posterizing slam

Northern Colorado guard Jordan Davis put a new meaning into what it means to be a guard in the Big Sky conference.

On Friday, the 6-foot-2 junior soared through the heavens over a Montana defender to complete one of the best poster slams of the postseason in emphatic fashion.

Davis, who averages 15.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Bears, has apparently built up a high-flying reputation. As the program's Twitter account alluded to, Davis threw down an equally nasty slam a few days ago.

It's fitting that he's among the more talented players in the Big Sky, because Davis has carved out a partial residence in the rare air above the rim.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Run a Pool or Play Solo
PLAY
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
Free On All Your Devices