Big Sky tournament: Northern Colorado's Jordan Davis submits dunk of the year nominee

Northern Colorado guard Jordan Davis put a new meaning into what it means to be a guard in the Big Sky conference.

On Friday, the 6-foot-2 junior soared through the heavens over a Montana defender to complete one of the best poster slams of the postseason in emphatic fashion.

Davis, who averages 15.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Bears, has apparently built up a high-flying reputation. As the program's Twitter account alluded to, Davis threw down an equally nasty slam a few days ago.

😮Wow just wow!!...the dunk by JD is #SCTop10 worthy. He makes the defender regret his decision to get in front of @UNCJD0 on the monster slam!!!! #SportsCenter you have to run this!! #GoUNCBears pic.twitter.com/tRYmQok4YQ — UNC Men's Basketball (@unco_mbb) March 7, 2018

It's fitting that he's among the more talented players in the Big Sky, because Davis has carved out a partial residence in the rare air above the rim.