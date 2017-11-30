Big Ten-ACC challenge: How to watch Notre Dame-Michigan State, live stream, online, prediction, TV channel
The Irish travel to East Lansing for a juicy top-5 matchup against the Spartans
Two of the hottest teams in the country will throw down on the hardwood Thursday evening when No. 5 Notre Dame faces No. 3 Michigan State inside the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Notre Dame (6-0), carries a ton of momentum into this Big Ten-ACC challenge tilt, as the Irish are fresh off a clean sweep of the Maui Invitational. Mike Brey's team knocked off Chaminade, LSU, and overcame a double digit deficit against a solid Wichita State team to win the prestigious tournament.
As for Michigan State, the Spartans stumbled early in the season against No. 1 ranked Duke, but have since reeled off four-straight. They, too, carry momentum into this tilt after sweeping the victory bracket of the PK80 in Portland and thumping North Carolina. A win here would add to an already impressive early season resume — for either team.
Viewing information
- When: Thursday, 7:00 pm ET
- Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via SportsLine: Michigan State -6
- Prediction: Michigan State has all the pieces — a point guard, a big man, an athletic stretch guy, and of course Miles Bridges — to come out on top of this pivotal early season showdown. So I like Sparty to win big and cover the spread on their home floor. Pick: Michigan State -6
-
Thursday's updated Top 25 (and one)
The Spartans are No. 3 and the Irish are No. 4 in Thursday's Top 25 (and one)
-
Comparing LaMelo Ball to Lonzo, LiAngelo
LaMelo is an A-plus playmaker with the ball in his hands with a smooth stroke that should translate...
-
Ex-St. John's player suspect in murders
Howell Donaldson, who was on the 2011-12 St. John's basketball team, was arrested Tuesday
-
North Carolina vs. Michigan odds, picks
SportsLine simulated Wednesday's Michigan vs. North Carolina game 10,000 times
-
How to watch UNC-Michigan
The Tar Heels welcome the Wolverines into Chapel Hill in the Big Ten-ACC challenge
-
Kellogg on surprise teams and POY race
Kellogg breaks down teams who have been surprises -- both good and bad
Add a Comment