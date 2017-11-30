Big Ten-ACC challenge: How to watch Notre Dame-Michigan State, live stream, online, prediction, TV channel

The Irish travel to East Lansing for a juicy top-5 matchup against the Spartans

Two of the hottest teams in the country will throw down on the hardwood Thursday evening when No. 5 Notre Dame faces No. 3 Michigan State inside the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Notre Dame (6-0), carries a ton of momentum into this Big Ten-ACC challenge tilt, as the Irish are fresh off a clean sweep of the Maui Invitational. Mike Brey's team knocked off Chaminade, LSU, and overcame a double digit deficit against a solid Wichita State team to win the prestigious tournament.

As for Michigan State, the Spartans stumbled early in the season against No. 1 ranked Duke, but have since reeled off four-straight. They, too, carry momentum into this tilt after sweeping the victory bracket of the PK80 in Portland and thumping North Carolina. A win here would add to an already impressive early season resume — for either team.

 Viewing information

Odds and analysis

  • Latest line via SportsLine: Michigan State -6
  • Prediction: Michigan State has all the pieces — a point guard, a big man, an athletic stretch guy, and of course Miles Bridges — to come out on top of this pivotal early season showdown. So I like Sparty to win big and cover the spread on their home floor. Pick: Michigan State -6
