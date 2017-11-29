Big Ten-ACC challenge: Watch Duke-Indiana, live stream, online, prediction, pick, TV channel
The No. 1 ranked Blue Devils head to Assembly Hall on Wednesday in a battle of the blue bloods
No. 1 ranked Duke faced plenty of tests in the PK80 last week, requiring overtime to beat Texas and overcoming a double-digit second half deficit against Florida to come out atop as victors of the motion bracket in Portland. It will face a similarly big challenge on Wednesday in the nightcap of the Big Ten-ACC challenge.
The Blue Devils play Indiana at 9:30 p.m. ET, and while the Hoosiers are perhaps a shell of what they might eventually become under Archie Miller, winning in a road environment like Assembly Hall is no small task.
Indiana, which opened the season with a 90-69 loss to Indiana State, has rebounded well in recent weeks and is 4-2 entering an intriguing blue blood showdown against the top-ranked Blue Devils.
Viewing information
- When: Wednesday, 9:30 pm ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via SportsLine: Duke -8.5
- Prediction: Sure, Duke is unbeaten and the unanimous No. 1 in the latest AP top 25 poll. But the Blue Devils have been playing with fire of late, and considering this is their first true road game of the season, I think this is a potential letdown spot for Mike Krzyzewski's team. I like Duke to win in a tight one, but give me Indiana to cover the spread. Pick: Indiana +8.5
