Big Ten-ACC challenge: Watch Duke-Indiana, live stream, online, prediction, pick, TV channel

No. 1 ranked Duke faced plenty of tests in the PK80 last week, requiring overtime to beat Texas and overcoming a double-digit second half deficit against Florida to come out atop as victors of the motion bracket in Portland. It will face a similarly big challenge on Wednesday in the nightcap of the Big Ten-ACC challenge.

The Blue Devils play Indiana at 9:30 p.m. ET, and while the Hoosiers are perhaps a shell of what they might eventually become under Archie Miller, winning in a road environment like Assembly Hall is no small task.

Indiana, which opened the season with a 90-69 loss to Indiana State, has rebounded well in recent weeks and is 4-2 entering an intriguing blue blood showdown against the top-ranked Blue Devils.

Viewing information

When : Wednesday, 9:30 pm ET



: Wednesday, 9:30 pm ET Where : Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana



: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV : ESPN



: ESPN Streaming : WatchESPN



: WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis