The 2025-26 college basketball season is less than a month away, and that means preseason predictions and accolades are starting to trickle out before the start of the season on Nov. 3. Purdue was tabbed to win the Big Ten for the third consecutive year and received 25 first-place votes in the annual media poll conducted by The Columbus Dispatch and Indianapolis Star.

After seven Big Ten teams received a first-place vote in the poll last year, the results were more concrete at the top. Michigan (with three first-place votes) was the only other team selected to win the conference. UCLA, Illinois and Oregon rounded out the top-five teams in the preseason poll.

In the first season of the expanded Big Ten, with Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington joining the conference from the Pac-12, Michigan State captured the regular-season title with an impressive 17-3 record in conference play. However, in-state rival Michigan won the Big Ten tournament title over Wisconsin on Selection Sunday.

The Spartans, fresh off an appearance in the Elite Eight for the 10th time since the turn of the century, were picked to finish No. 6. Here is the full poll, followed by overrated/underrated observations from the predicted order of finish.

Big Ten Preseason Media Poll

Rank Team Points 1 Purdue (25) 501 2 Michigan (3) 472 3 UCLA 417 4 Illinois 411 5 Oregon 338 6 Michigan State 360 7 Wisconsin 328 8 Iowa 278 9 Ohio State 272 10 Indiana 245 11 Washington 239 12 USC 227 13 Maryland 210 14 Nebraska 149 15 Northwestern 119 16 Minnesota 95 17 Rutgers 54 18 Penn State 43

Overrated: Purdue

Predicted finish: 1

Purdue was picked to win the conference last year, and I labeled the Boilermakers as "overrated." It's pretty simple: When you get selected to win, the target is on your back to succeed. Anything less than a first-place finish in the regular season isn't good enough. Purdue ended up finishing in a three-way tie for fourth place with Wisconsin and UCLA.

The Boilermakers, on paper, should be better than last season and are favored with +185 odds to win the conference regular-season title, according to odds at BetMGM. The continuity, as well as having the best player in the conference (Braden Smith), will help. However, I think the top of the Big Ten -- as always -- will be very competitive. I'll take the field to win the Big Ten regular season title over Purdue. Right now, Michigan would be my pick to win the Big Ten regular-season title. Purdue, rightfully so, has a national title ceiling.

Underrated: Indiana

Predicted finish: 10

It's a new era for Indiana basketball with Darian DeVries taking over the program. After back-to-back seasons without an NCAA Tournament appearance under former coach Mike Woodson, the Hooisers have a roster capable of going dancing -- and finishing above their preseason billing of 10th in the conference.

The key to success for Indiana will be the play of Tucker DeVries -- the son of the coach. More on him later and why he could be an all-conference selection when it's all said and done. I like what Indiana did in the transfer portal this offseason. DeVries is obviously the headliner, but keep an eye on Lamar Wilkerson, too. The former Sam Houston State guard was one of the best 3-point shooters in the sport last season. The pieces are in place for Indiana -- at minimum -- to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

Overrated: Michigan State

Predicted finish: 6

If you read this same post last year, you would know I labeled Michigan State as "overrated" heading into the season. After being picked to finish No. 5, the Spartans not only won the Big Ten regular season title, but did so in commanding fashion.

Michigan State proved me wrong.

Could this be the year Michigan State's streak of 27 consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament ends? Probably not, but I would be surprised if MSU finished at or above its preseason billing because teams below them -- such as Iowa and Indiana -- can make some noise. The emergence of Jase Richardson in conference play was the difference for Michigan State last season. Losing Richardson, Jaden Akins and Tre Holloman -- Michigan State's three leading scorers -- could cause Tom Izzo's squad to take a step back. I'll be keeping a close eye on Coen Carr this season, who is one of the most athletic players in the sport, capable of throwing down a highlight dunk on any given night.

Underrated: USC

Predicted finish: 12

Year 2 of the Eric Musselman era at USC will be interesting. For starters, the program was dealt a serious blow when five-star guard Alijah Arenas underwent surgery earlier this summer that will put his availability for the 2025-26 campaign in doubt. The timeline for the injury was six to eight months, which would be sometime between January and March.

The good news for USC is that the program did make a splash in the transfer portal. The Trojans added former Auburn wing Chad Baker-Mazara and Maryland guard Rodney Rice, who is currently dealing with a shoulder injury. If Rice can get healthy for the start of the season, it would give the Trojans a proven scorer who could lead the program to an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. USC showed flashes last season with marquee wins in conference play during Musselman's first season at the helm of the program. This could be the year USC takes another jump and finishes in the top half of the Big Ten standings.

Preseason All-Big Ten Team

The Big Ten also has released their preseason all-conference team. Purdue star Braden Smith was tabbed the Big Ten preseason Player of the Year. Here is the full team.

Player School Position Bennett Stirtz Iowa G Yaxel Lendeborg Michigan F Nick Martinelli Northwestern F Bruce Thornton Ohio State G Nate Bittle Oregon C Jackson Shelstad Oregon G Trey Kaufman-Renn Purdue F Braden Smith (Player of the Year) Purdue G Donovan Dent UCLA G John Blackwell Wisconsin G

Underrated: Tucker DeVries, Indiana

DeVries is flying under the radar heading into this season. He only played eight games last year at West Virginia after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. When he did play, he averaged 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 47.3% from the 3-point line. During his last full healthy season at Drake during the 2023-24 campaign, he averaged 21.6 points per game. He is the key to Indiana's success this season, and it wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if he ended up on the final all-conference team.

Overrated: Jackson Shelstad, Oregon

It's hard to single out any player on this 10-player list, but if I had to pick one, it would be Shelstad. Let me start off by saying I love his game. He was electric as a freshman during the 2023-24 season and still had his moments last year, earning Third-Team All-Big Ten honors. Shelstad is currently dealing with a hand injury and could miss the start of the regular season because of it. If anyone from Oregon makes the final all-conference team, my guess is it will be Bittle. I'm not counting him out, but it wouldn't be surprising if he starts slow because of the time he misses in the lead-up to the start of the season.