Big Ten, Big 12, ACC following NCAA Tournament's lead in restricting fans over coronavirus concerns
Conferences began following the NCAA's lead on Wednesday evening amid coronavirus concerns
The Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC are following the lead of the NCAA. Beginning with Thursday's games, the general public will not be allowed to attend their men's basketball tournaments in response to the coronavirus.
"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis," the Big Ten said in an announcement.
The NCAA announced its decision to restrict NCAA Tournament access to "only essential staff and limited family attendance." The tournament begins Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. Conference tournaments around the country run through Sunday, when the NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed.
The NCAA's move left individual leagues to figure out if they should follow their lead and restrict attendance at conference tournaments that are scheduled to continue through Sunday. The ACC cited the "rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19" in its decision to restrict public access.
The SEC, which tips off its tournament on Wednesday evening in Nashville, planned to play its first-round games on Wednesday and it was unclear if the tournament would continue with fans.
"Tonight's SEC Men's Basketball Tournament games will continue as regularly scheduled," SEC associate commissioner Herb Vincent wrote in a tweet. "We are evaluating plans for the remainder of the tournament. More to come."
The Big East also released a statement suggesting its tournament would continue with fans allowed for the time being.
Other leagues, such as the MAC and Big West, restricted their conference tournaments to the public before the NCAA's decision on Wednesday, while the Ivy League cancelled its league tournaments -- and all spring sports -- amid concern over the coronavirus.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the official bracket game of the NCAA® now!
-
Michigan vs. Rutgers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan vs. Rutgers matchup 10,000...
-
NCAA tourney to be held without fans
There will be no fans allowed at the 2020 NCAA Tournament
-
Ohio governor: No fans at NCAA games
There will be no spectators at NCAA Tournament games in Ohio due to an imminent executive order...
-
Big 12 still assessing coronavirus risk
Though the Big 12 starts tourney play on Wednesday night, it could alter its attendance plans...
-
Top 25 And 1: Zags steady at No. 2
Mark Few is officially in the NCAA Tournament for the 21st time in 21 years as a head coach
-
Ivy League players create petition
The players say their sport is being discriminated against and ask the league to reconsider...
-
Coronavirus updates: College basketball
Some games have been canceled, while others will be played without fans in attendance
-
2020 Big 12 Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 Big 12 Tournament action throughout the event