Big Ten Conference Tournament tiebreakers if Michigan State, Wisconsin, Maryland end up tied

The battle for the Big Ten title is coming down to the final weekend of regular season play with three teams still in the running for a solo championship and a fourth with an outside shot at sharing the title.

Maryland looked a few weeks ago like a lock to win its first outright Big Ten title since joining the conference for the 2014-15 season. But after losing three of its last four games, the Terrapins are at risk of sharing the title or losing it altogether to Wisconsin and/or Michigan State.

The Terrapins, Badgers and Spartans each enter the weekend slate of games with 13-6 records in conference play. A fourth team, Illinois, is 12-7 in the league and could win a share of the conference if the other three teams lose and it beats Iowa on Sunday night.

If Sunday ends with a tie at the top of the standings, the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament will go to the team with the better head-to-head record against the team or group of teams that are tied.

13-6 Michigan State vs. Ohio State on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

vs. Maryland 1-1

vs. Wisconsin 1-1

vs. Illinois 2-0

13-6 Wisconsin at Indiana on Saturday at 12 p.m.

vs. Michigan State 1-1

vs. Maryland 1-0

vs. Illinois 0-1

13-6 Maryland vs. Michigan on Sunday at 12 p.m.

vs. Michigan State 1-1

vs. Wisconsin 0-1

vs. Illinois 2-0

12-7 Illinois vs. Iowa on Sunday at 7 p.m.

1-4 vs. Michigan State/Wisconsin/Maryland

vs. Michigan State 0-2

vs. Wisconsin 1-0

vs. Maryland 0-2

A couple of scenarios bode well for Wisconsin. If Wisconsin and Maryland win this weekend and Michigan State loses, Wisconsin would be the No. 1 seed by virtue of its 1-0 record this season against Maryland. If Wisconsin, Maryland and Michigan State all win, the Badgers would be the no. 1 seed because they are 2-1 vs. the Spartans and Terrapins.

Those are among the most simple potential outcomes.

If the two teams tied atop the standings are 1-1 against each other -- such as Michigan State and Maryland or Michigan State and Wisconsin -- the tiebreaker will be decided by who has the better record against the team that finished third in the standings.

But of course, it may not be clear who is finishing in third -- or if multiple teams are going to finish directly behind a tie at the top -- until after Illinois plays Iowa on Sunday night.

If all three of the teams currently tied atop the standings lose and Illinois wins, it would create a four-way tie for the championship, and Michigan State would be the No. 1 seed because of its 4-2 combined record against the other three teams.

Per the Big Ten, here are the full tiebreaker procedures for conference tournament seeding:

A. Two-team tie:

1. Results of head-to-head competition during the regular season.

2. Each team's record vs. the team occupying the highest position in the final regular season standings (or in the case of a tie for the championship, the next highest position in the regular season standings), continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

a. When arriving at another pair of tied teams while comparing records, use each team's record against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to their own tie-breaking procedures), rather than the performance against the individual tied teams.

b. When comparing records against a single team or a group of teams, the higher winning percentage shall prevail, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e., 2-0 is better than 3-1, but 2-0 is not better than 1-0).

3. Won-loss percentage of all Division I opponents.

4. Coin toss conducted by the Commissioner or designee.

B. Multiple-team tie:

1. Results of head-to-head competition during the regular season.

a. When comparing records against the tied teams, teams will be seeded based on winning percentage among the group, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e., 2-0 is better than 3-1, but 2-0 is not better than 1-0). If all teams among the group are separated based on winning percentage, all ties are broken. If winning percentage among the group for any tied teams is equal, move to step b with those specific tied teams only (e.g. if there is a four-team tie, one team is 4-0, another is 3-1 and the last two are 2-2 among the group, the two teams that are 2-2 move to step b and the teams that are 4-0 and 3-1 assume the next two available highest seeds).

Note: Teams can be separated from the top, middle or bottom.

b. If a team or teams are separated from the group based on step a, seeding for remaining teams among the group is not determined by head-to-head record vs. the remaining teams, but rather by taking all remaining teams to next tie breaker.

2. If the remaining teams are still tied, then each tied team's record shall be compared to the team occupying the highest position in the final regular-season standings, continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

a. When arriving at another pair of tied teams while comparing records, use each team's record against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to their own tie-breaking procedures), rather than the performance against the individual tied teams.

b. When comparing records against a single team or group of teams, the higher winning percentage shall prevail, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e., 2-0 is better than 3-1, but 2-0 is not better than 1-0).

3. Won-loss percentage of Division I opponents.

4. Coin toss conducted by Commissioner or designee.