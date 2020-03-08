Big Ten Conference Tournament tiebreakers: Why Wisconsin shares title with Maryland, but earns No. 1 seed

Maryland's 83-70 win over Michigan on Sunday earned the Terrapins a share of their first-ever Big Ten title. But it clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament for Wisconsin, regardless of whether Michigan State makes it a three-way tie at the top later today.

Wisconsin holds the tiebreaker over Maryland because it won the only head-to-head meeting. And it would win a potential three-way tiebreaker involving the Spartans by virtue of its 2-1 combined record against Maryland and Michigan State.

If the Terrapins had lost to Michigan, it would have created a way for Michigan State to be the No. 1 seed in the tournament, which begins Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

A Maryland loss, a Michigan State win and an Illinois win over Iowa later Sunday would have made the Spartans the top seed. But Wisconsin will get to have that designation for the first time since 2015 after the Badgers beat Indiana 60-56 on Saturday for their eighth straight victory following a 6-6 start to conference play.

Wisconsin, Michigan State and Maryland are each assured double-byes to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Illinois will become the fourth and final team to secure a double-bye if it beats Iowa tonight.

Wisconsin (14-6)

Regular season complete

vs. Michigan State 1-1

vs. Maryland 1-0

Michigan State (13-6)

Remaining game: vs. Ohio State on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

vs. Maryland 1-1

vs. Wisconsin 1-1

Maryland (14-6)



Regular season complete

vs. Michigan State 1-1

vs. Wisconsin 0-1

Big Ten tiebreaking procedures

Per the Big Ten, here are the full tiebreaker procedures for conference tournament seeding:

A. Two-team tie:

1. Results of head-to-head competition during the regular season.

2. Each team's record vs. the team occupying the highest position in the final regular season standings (or in the case of a tie for the championship, the next highest position in the regular season standings), continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

a. When arriving at another pair of tied teams while comparing records, use each team's record against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to their own tie-breaking procedures), rather than the performance against the individual tied teams.

b. When comparing records against a single team or a group of teams, the higher winning percentage shall prevail, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e., 2-0 is better than 3-1, but 2-0 is not better than 1-0).

3. Won-loss percentage of all Division I opponents.

4. Coin toss conducted by the Commissioner or designee.

B. Multiple-team tie:

1. Results of head-to-head competition during the regular season.

a. When comparing records against the tied teams, teams will be seeded based on winning percentage among the group, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e., 2-0 is better than 3-1, but 2-0 is not better than 1-0). If all teams among the group are separated based on winning percentage, all ties are broken. If winning percentage among the group for any tied teams is equal, move to step b with those specific tied teams only (e.g. if there is a four-team tie, one team is 4-0, another is 3-1 and the last two are 2-2 among the group, the two teams that are 2-2 move to step b and the teams that are 4-0 and 3-1 assume the next two available highest seeds).

Note: Teams can be separated from the top, middle or bottom.

b. If a team or teams are separated from the group based on step a, seeding for remaining teams among the group is not determined by head-to-head record vs. the remaining teams, but rather by taking all remaining teams to next tie breaker.

2. If the remaining teams are still tied, then each tied team's record shall be compared to the team occupying the highest position in the final regular-season standings, continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

a. When arriving at another pair of tied teams while comparing records, use each team's record against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to their own tie-breaking procedures), rather than the performance against the individual tied teams.

b. When comparing records against a single team or group of teams, the higher winning percentage shall prevail, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e., 2-0 is better than 3-1, but 2-0 is not better than 1-0).

3. Won-loss percentage of Division I opponents.

4. Coin toss conducted by Commissioner or designee.