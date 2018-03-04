Big Ten Tournament 2018: Scores, analysis, picks, the latest from Madison Square Garden

The Big Ten championship game will air Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Our Matt Norlander has been on the scene in Manhattan and is providing updates and insider analysis all weekend. Be sure to frequently check in for the latest news, highlights and discussion from the Garden.

NEW YORK -- The Big Ten title game is set. Purdue had less trouble with Penn State in its 78-70 victory Saturday in a Big Ten Tournament semifinal than it did with Rutgers, and so it'll be Boilermakers vs. Wolverines for the automatic bid on Sunday.

For a look at Michigan, and why this team is dangerous because it's different, head here.

As for Purdue, I spoke with coach Matt Painter on Saturday night about having to beat Michigan for a third time this season. Purdue's two wins came by a total of five points, including a 92-88 win on Jan. 25 that Painter said was unexpectedly crazy with so many made shots from each team. Michigan has an elite defense. Purdue's offense ranks No. 3. What's bound to happen?

"I think it could go any way," Painter said. "I think it could be a high-scoring game, I think it could be a low-scoring game. ... I never would have thought we would have scored 92 points at home against them. I never would have thought they would have scored 88, win or lose."

Painter said he's intrigued by the big man battle of Moe Wagner vs. Isaac Haas. Don't expect double teams there. Painter said it'll be a one-on-one battle, and certainly one of the biggest deciding factors in the game. It's also going to be interesting to see how Michigan's Zavier Simpson defends Carsen Edwards, who's averaging 26.5 points in the Big Ten tournament.

This is the third Big Ten championship game for Painter. He won the tournament in 2009. With a win, Purdue would unquestionably lock up a No. 2 seed. Michigan would have a case to climb to the No. 3 line if it won in convincing fashion.

The pick: Purdue 75, Michigan 71.

Michigan State hoping to stay on the 2 line

Michigan State feels, if not knows, it should be playing in Sunday's Big Ten Tournament title game.

But the Spartans, who led Michigan by 3 at halftime of Saturday's semifinal, couldn't get past the Wolverines and lost 75-64. A big reason for that was the Spartans shooting 7-of-25 from 3-point range. Miles Bridges (17 points, seven rebounds) had a good all-around game, but the Spartans were let down by lackluster long-distance shooting and a few times when they didn't get a hand in Michigan shooters' faces.

The Wolverines had five 3-pointers in the second half that helped keep a cushion on MSU.

And now the Spartans have lost their shot at a No. 1 seed. A 29-4 record is really good, but the reality of MSU's profile is the team's 3-4 in Quadrant 1 games.

"The outside chance Michigan State had to be a 1 is now gone," said CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm. "The committee showed us in February that they were not impressed with the Spartans' schedule when they had them as a 3-seed in their top 16 reveal. MSU has stacked up wins since then, but has only played one game against a likely tournament team. That game was today's loss to Michigan."

Slipping to the 3 line is on the table for MSU, depending on how Auburn, Cincinnati and Tennessee fare in their league tournaments. Tom Izzo's now staring down a 12- or 13-day layoff, obviously the longest pre-NCAA Tournament hiatus of his career. Izzo was asked about this break at his press conference on Saturday.

"I don't know what I'm going to do," he said. "And the best part is we're on spring break next week. So we might just go to the beach, East Lansing, and see if we can play a little beach basketball and -- we're going to do something. We talked about doing something in Chicago and going over and seeing [Denzel Valentine] play. We might go down and see the Pistons or do something as a team."

"I mean, it will be one time in my life the NCAA has no rules on us," Izzo continued. "We're on break and we don't have any games. That doesn't happen very often. In fact, it's never happened to me. So knowing me, I'm going to take advantage of that."

Big Ten tournament an indisputable success

Here's a fact: Saturday's Michigan State-Michigan/Purdue-Penn State doubleheader marked the first time in four years that a Big Ten session sold out of tickets. That's validation enough for league commissioner Jim Delany, who took a lot of heat over his push to get the Big Ten bracket in the Big Apple a week earlier than usual.

So yeah, Carsen Edwards is basically me staring down anyone still hellbent on criticizing the league for this decision.

Cannot stop laughing at the face pic.twitter.com/i6uWfMw953 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 3, 2018

The atmosphere in and around Madison Square Garden this week has been every bit on the level that we see annually for the Big East tournament, too.

Heading into Saturday's semifinals, Michigan and Michigan State gear were especially prominent. Obviously Penn State has a massive alumni presence in the greater northeast, too. Jim Delany's decision to put the Big Ten tourney in the Big Apple can already be deemed a success.

As I write this, Penn State fans are sounding like UConn honks here at MSG. Just laying it on this officials, Bronx cheers and all. It's been great, and although it's unlikely Delany and the conference ever crunch the regular season again and hold the league tournament a week early, I wouldn't rule out a return to New York City eventually.

MSG is unkind to Chris Holtmann's career

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann would be fine with never again coaching in Madison Square Garden in early March.

Not only is Holtmann 0-4 in his career in conference tournament play at the World's Most Famous Arena, but every single loss has come as a result of his team having a bye. Second-seeded Ohio State was knocked off, 69-68, by No. 7 Penn State after Tony Carr found Josh Reaves on this gorgeous play in the closing seconds of their Friday night quarterfinal.

Here’s how that looked from the opposite baseline. pic.twitter.com/ER8r4MeN3q — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 3, 2018

Holtmann told CBS Sports afterward that, athletically, Penn State was a bad matchup for Ohio State -- as has been the case all season. In fact, one NBA scout told Holtmann that PSU is the second most impressive team, physically, in the Big Ten. Ohio State has won many more games than originally expected this season for a few reasons, but its team's athleticism is not high on the list. Against the Nittany Lions, Ohio State ran a stagnated offense around the perimeter and got beat on the offensive boards a lot.

"We did not have an answer for Carr," Holtmann also said.

Carr had 25 points, six rebounds and five assists. He was tremendous, and a big counter for what was the strongest game in weeks for OSU's Keita Bates-Diop.

Ohio State (24-8) now endures a long wait until its next game, in the NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes likely fall to the 5 line. Holtmann told me he has already consulted with Brad Stevens about the prep for such a wait; Stevens dealt with this a few times back when Butler was in the Horizon League and had to wait almost two weeks before tipping in the NCAAs.

For Ohio State, the critical thing is not to rely on Keita Bates-Diop to bail out the entire team. The Big Ten Player of the Year had 25 points to match Carr, but a major factor in OSU's loss was a rash of contested 3s late in the shot clock. Without imposing guards, Penn State won the body battle. Plus, Bates-Diop was stripped by Shep Garner on the possession before PSU took the lead. Guard play will be why OSU could struggle to make a deep run in the NCAAs.

As for Penn State, a few things to note:

The Nittany Lions are 3-0 this season against Ohio State. The Buckeyes figure to be a 5 seed, a 6 at worst. So here's a wonderment I have: How many times has a 5 seed or better ever lost three times in the same season to a team that didn't make the NCAA Tournament?

With its loss to Purdue, Penn State has a chance but probably not a very good on. It's 3-8 in Quadrant 1 performance, 2-2 in Q2, and it has three losses total in Q3 and Q4.



Carr massively helped his draft stock and overall reputation in recent months. His body language and on-floor demeanor have picked up. With this, Penn State's become a viable threat in the league. Carr's a fun talent -- and he hasn't scraped his ceiling. Unfortunately, he looked fatigued on Saturday against the Boilermakers. As he went, so went Penn State. Making the semis was a nice step forward for this team anyway.

Pat Chambers said Saturday that he believes his team will be in. Few bracket projections agree with that.

Rutgers' ride was a great bonus

Delany rankled a lot of Big Ten traditionalists by opting to move the league's tournament east. Last year it was in Washington, D.C. Now, New York. Rutgers is the only team local to the area, and even still, Piscataway is an hour's commute from Manhattan. Nevertheless, things worked out splendidly for Delany, the Big Ten and Rutgers fans.

Scarlet Knight backers bought up a lot of tickets and were plenty loud on Thursday and Friday. Rutgers -- remember, the 14 seed in this bracket -- fell 82-75 to No. 3 Purdue.

"I love the crowd," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "I'm glad people came out. It was a tough weather night, too. So I think you're getting a dose of what we can be at Rutgers. I'm so excited about the future. I really am. And we're going to get better and better."

By going 2-1 from the 14 line in this tournament, Rutgers fans are going to expect a bump next season in year No. 3 for Pikiell. Maybe not even a single-digit seed in the 2019 league tournament, but certainly 10th or 11th. Even that is progress. And hopefully Corey Sanders is back in an RU uniform next season. Talk about a fun player and a potential breakout guy for 2018-19.

Wisconsin's streak is over

The first matchup of Friday at MSG was Michigan State-Wisconsin, with Sparty holding on, 63-60. The outcome dropped Wisconsin to 15-18, officially bringing an end to Bucky's streak of 19 straight NCAA Tournament performances. It's going to be weird to see an NCAA Tournament without Wisconsin in the field, but the fact this program has built itself into a near-automatic in the modern era -- after being an also-ran for much of the 20th century, is worth pointing out.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard, who has been with the program since 2001, had a great quote when asked to reflect on the accomplishment of 19 years and disappoint of 2018.

"We've never talked about a streak," he said. "I don't get caught up into streaks. I understand that. But how about admiring the great string that's been put together? That's pretty dang impressive. I think the next one, I know Michigan State has one, Kansas has one. Duke maybe has one. Gonzaga has one. Then I saw the next closest was seven years. After that, Iowa State and somebody else has, Cincinnati maybe that has it at seven years. How about applauding those 19 teams that were able to make it. I'll tell you what, there's a lot more that could go wrong than can go right. If you have injuries or have things happen at the wrong time to you, there's a lot of teams would have -- 400-some Division I teams and we're only one of four or five that have strings this long.

"I think we reflect back and admire the coaches and the players and the tradition that's been established and appreciate that. Because that's pretty special. Nineteen years in a row is hard. And obviously there's a few that -- Michigan State has a string that's going at 20 or something like that. But that's hard to do. And our goal will be to try to get back there next year not where the idea that we're going to start 19 in a row again. Let's just do the best we can do to get ready for next year, try to win the Big Ten Championship and take that process-oriented approach."

Going forward, Wisconsin could be a top-25 team come the preseason. Almost everyone is expected to come back. Ethan Happ, if he stays, will be a senior and probable All-America choice. Gard will have the pieces, and pressure, to get back to the NCAAs.

Nebraska almost certainly headed to the NIT

I spent some time one on one with Tim Miles after Nebraska's 77-58 loss to Michigan on Friday. The Cornhuskers are probably a top-40 team in America. The problem is they definitely don't have a top-40 resume, and against Michigan they didn't put on a convincing performance in defeat. For a longer look at how Nebraska got to this point -- some of it by things out of its control -- I wrote a column you can read here.

Early rounds news and notes

Northwestern was expected to compete on that second tier of the Big Ten this season. Instead, the Wildcats end their 2017-18 run as a 15-17 program, easily qualifying as a massive letdown. This team got to the second round of last year's NCAA Tournament, the school's first Big Dance showing. Something was clearly amiss with team chemistry, but nonetheless, Bryant McIntosh, Scottie Lindsey and Vic Law leave as seniors who established history for the program. Next season with be Chris Collins' sixth with the school.

was expected to compete on that second tier of the Big Ten this season. Instead, the Wildcats end their 2017-18 run as a 15-17 program, easily qualifying as a massive letdown. This team got to the second round of last year's NCAA Tournament, the school's first Big Dance showing. Something was clearly amiss with team chemistry, but nonetheless, Bryant McIntosh, Scottie Lindsey and Vic Law leave as seniors who established history for the program. Next season with be Chris Collins' sixth with the school. How about this for an incredible stat: In 2014, Archie Miller coached Dayton to a tie for fifth place finish in the Atlantic 10. The Flyers got an at-large bid that season and went on to the Elite Eight. This season, Miller's first at Indiana , had a sixth-place finish in the Big Ten. But the Hoosiers, who stunned 76-69 by Rutgers on Thursday, went 16-15 and will not be playing in the postseason. Miller said after Indiana's loss that he would be surprised if an NIT invite came, and obviously Indiana is not going to accept to play in the CBI or CIT.

, had a sixth-place finish in the Big Ten. But the Hoosiers, who stunned 76-69 by Rutgers on Thursday, went 16-15 and will not be playing in the postseason. Miller said after Indiana's loss that he would be surprised if an NIT invite came, and obviously Indiana is not going to accept to play in the CBI or CIT. The Iowa Hawkeyes had a rough season, going 14-19 and winning only four games in the league. Iowa's best win out of Big Ten play came on a neutral floor against UAB, which will struggle to reach the NIT. Coach Fran McCaffrey isn't going anywhere. Iowa awarded him earlier in the season with a contract extension through 2023. His current buyout is more than $10 million.

had a rough season, going 14-19 and winning only four games in the league. Iowa's best win out of Big Ten play came on a neutral floor against UAB, which will struggle to reach the NIT. Coach Fran McCaffrey isn't going anywhere. Iowa awarded him earlier in the season with a contract extension through 2023. His current buyout is more than $10 million. The Big Ten had a down year in part because programs like Maryland didn't pull through despite having the talent to do so. The Terps' season was impugned after their best player, Justin Jackson, was injured in early December. Maryland fell 59-54 in the second round to Wisconsin. Mark Turgeon has made three NCAA Tournament in seven seasons. Given what Maryland brings back, he deserves another year in College Park.

didn't pull through despite having the talent to do so. The Terps' season was impugned after their best player, Justin Jackson, was injured in early December. Maryland fell 59-54 in the second round to Wisconsin. Mark Turgeon has made three NCAA Tournament in seven seasons. Given what Maryland brings back, he deserves another year in College Park. Minnesota , statistically, qualifies as the most disappointing team in college hoops this season. The Gophers were a No. 5 seed in last year's NCAA Tournament, entered the year No. 15 in the AP poll, and wound up 15-17 with a one-and-done showing in Manhattan. Rutgers took out Minnesota 65-54 in the first round. The Gophers scored a season-low in their flop finale. Richard Pitino is 90-78 in five seasons with the school. There were also issues off the floor for Minnesota this season, and speculation about his job security has surfaced.

, statistically, qualifies as the most disappointing team in college hoops this season. The Gophers were a No. 5 seed in last year's NCAA Tournament, entered the year No. 15 in the AP poll, and wound up 15-17 with a one-and-done showing in Manhattan. Rutgers took out Minnesota 65-54 in the first round. The Gophers scored a season-low in their flop finale. Richard Pitino is 90-78 in five seasons with the school. There were also issues off the floor for Minnesota this season, and speculation about his job security has surfaced. Illinois, the 13 seed, lost in the opening round to Iowa, 96-87. Illini coach Brad Underwood went 14-18 in his first season with the program. It's by far his worst campaign as a head coach. Not only had Underwood never been under .500, but 2018 marks the first time he failed to coach a team to the NCAAs.

For the latest from Madison Square Garden, and frequent updates on the bubble and NCAA Tournament, we'll continue to provide updates, insight and interviews here at CBSSports.com and on CBS Sports HQ.