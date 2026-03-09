2026 Big Ten Tournament bracket: Schedule, scores, results as postseason action headlines in Chicago
Can anyone topple Michigan? That's the theme of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament after Dusty May's Wolverines ran roughshod through the Big Ten slate. Michigan became the first team since 1975-76 Indiana to win every single road game in conference play. It's an absurdly impressive accomplishment, and the big, bad Wolverines will waltz into the Windy City as the unquestioned favorite to add a Big Ten Tournament title to its long list of accomplishments.
But none of the narrative stuff matters in this single-elimination bracket. The top seed has won the Big Ten Tournament just twice in the last nine years, and plenty of teams in this top-heavy league have the ammunition to go on a multi-day heater.
Here is the official bracket.
2026 Big Ten Tournament bracket, scores
Location: United Center -- Chicago
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
First round -- Tuesday, March 10
Game 1: No. 16 Oregon vs. No. 17 Maryland | 5 p.m. on Peacock
Game 2: No. 15 Northwestern vs. No. 18 Penn State | 25 minutes after Game 1 on Peacock
Second round -- Wednesday, March 11
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 9 Iowa | Noon on Peacock
Game 4: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 13 USC | 25 minutes after Game 3 on Peacock
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. No. 10 Indiana | 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 6: No. 11 Minnesota vs. No. 14 Rutgers | 25 minutes after Game 5 on Big Ten Network
Third round -- Thursday, March 12
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 8 Ohio State | Noon on Big Ten Network
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 5 Wisconsin | 25 minutes after Game 7 on Big Ten Network
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 7 Purdue | 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 6 UCLA | 25 minutes after Game 9 on Big Ten Network
Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 13
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. No. 1 Michigan | Noon on Big Ten Network
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. No. 4 Illinois | 25 minutes after Game 7 on Big Ten Network
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. No. 2 Nebraska | 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. No. 3 Michigan State | 25 minutes after Game 9 on Big Ten Network
Semifinals -- Saturday, March 14
Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 1 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ Premium
Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ Premium
Big Ten Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 15
Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner | 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+