Can anyone topple Michigan? That's the theme of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament after Dusty May's Wolverines ran roughshod through the Big Ten slate. Michigan became the first team since 1975-76 Indiana to win every single road game in conference play. It's an absurdly impressive accomplishment, and the big, bad Wolverines will waltz into the Windy City as the unquestioned favorite to add a Big Ten Tournament title to its long list of accomplishments.

But none of the narrative stuff matters in this single-elimination bracket. The top seed has won the Big Ten Tournament just twice in the last nine years, and plenty of teams in this top-heavy league have the ammunition to go on a multi-day heater.

Here is the official bracket.

2026 Big Ten Tournament bracket, scores

Location: United Center -- Chicago

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First round -- Tuesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 16 Oregon vs. No. 17 Maryland | 5 p.m. on Peacock

Game 2: No. 15 Northwestern vs. No. 18 Penn State | 25 minutes after Game 1 on Peacock

Second round -- Wednesday, March 11

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 9 Iowa | Noon on Peacock

Game 4: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 13 USC | 25 minutes after Game 3 on Peacock

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. No. 10 Indiana | 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 11 Minnesota vs. No. 14 Rutgers | 25 minutes after Game 5 on Big Ten Network

Third round -- Thursday, March 12

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 8 Ohio State | Noon on Big Ten Network

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 5 Wisconsin | 25 minutes after Game 7 on Big Ten Network

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 7 Purdue | 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 6 UCLA | 25 minutes after Game 9 on Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 13

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. No. 1 Michigan | Noon on Big Ten Network

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. No. 4 Illinois | 25 minutes after Game 7 on Big Ten Network

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. No. 2 Nebraska | 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. No. 3 Michigan State | 25 minutes after Game 9 on Big Ten Network

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 14

Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 1 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ Premium

Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ Premium

Big Ten Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 15

Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner | 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+