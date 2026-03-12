The 2026 Big Ten Tournament moves along on Thursday, as third-round action begins with No. 9 seed Iowa tangling with No. 8 Ohio State, followed by No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 12 Washington. The day concludes with No. 7 Purdue facing No. 15 seed Northwestern and No. 6 UCLA doing battle with No. 14 Rutgers.

Indiana became the story of Wednesday's second-round action at the Big Ten Tournament for all the wrong reasons. The 10th-seeded Hoosiers got blasted 74-61 by No. 15 seed Northwestern. It's Indiana's seventh-straight loss to the Wildcats, and a 1-6 collapse all but seals Indiana's fate on the outside looking in on Selection Sunday.

Indiana seemed to know it with head coach Darian DeVries shifting into offseason mode in the postgame press conference, and the emotions were apparent for seniors like Lamar Wilkerson, Tayton Conerway and Tucker DeVries, who seemed to understand the gravity of the moment.

But nothing should be taken away from Northwestern. The Wildcats have shown real moxie getting up off the mat after a 1-8 start in Big Ten play that featured a ton of razor-tight losses. After beating Penn State and Indiana, Northwestern will look to make it three in a row against the angry No. 7 seed Purdue.

Iowa, Washington and Rutgers joined Northwestern as Wednesday winners. The Hawkeyes emerged from a first-half slumber to dispatch Maryland 75-64. Bennett Stirtz and Ben McCollum are now 14-3 in "win or go home" games in their four-year tenure. They will look to make it 15-3 against Ohio State on Thursday. Washington used a torrid rally to outlast USC 83-79 in overtime. A date with a dangerous Wisconsin club awaits, and Rutgers kept its season alive with a hard-fought 72-67 upset win over No. 11 seed Minnesota. Steve Pikiell and the fellas will get a date with Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins in Thursday's third-round nightcap.

2026 Big Ten Tournament bracket, scores

Location: United Center -- Chicago

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Third round -- Thursday, March 12

Game 7: No. 9 Iowa vs. No. 8 Ohio State | Noon on Big Ten Network

Game 8: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 5 Wisconsin | 25 minutes after Game 7 on Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 15 Northwestern vs. No. 7 Purdue | 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 14 Rutgers vs. No. 6 UCLA | 25 minutes after Game 9 on Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 13

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. No. 1 Michigan | Noon on Big Ten Network

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. No. 4 Illinois | 25 minutes after Game 7 on Big Ten Network

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. No. 2 Nebraska | 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. No. 3 Michigan State | 25 minutes after Game 9 on Big Ten Network

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 14

Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 1 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ Premium

Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ Premium

Big Ten Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 15

Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner | 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+

2026 Big Ten Tournament scores, results

First round -- Tuesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 17 Maryland 70, No. 16 Oregon 60 | Recap

Game 2: No. 15 Northwestern 76, No. 18 Penn State 66 | Recap

Second round -- Wednesday, March 11

Game 3: No. 9 Iowa 75, No. 17 Maryland 64 | Recap

Game 4: No. 12 Washington 83, No. 13 USC 79 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: No. 15 Northwestern 74, No. 10 Indiana 61 | Recap

Game 6: No. 14 Rutgers 72, No. 11 Minnesota 67 | Recap