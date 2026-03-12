2026 Big Ten Tournament bracket, scores, schedule as third-round matchups set in Chicago
The 2026 Big Ten Tournament moves along on Thursday, as third-round action begins with No. 9 seed Iowa tangling with No. 8 Ohio State, followed by No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 12 Washington. The day concludes with No. 7 Purdue facing No. 15 seed Northwestern and No. 6 UCLA doing battle with No. 14 Rutgers.
Indiana became the story of Wednesday's second-round action at the Big Ten Tournament for all the wrong reasons. The 10th-seeded Hoosiers got blasted 74-61 by No. 15 seed Northwestern. It's Indiana's seventh-straight loss to the Wildcats, and a 1-6 collapse all but seals Indiana's fate on the outside looking in on Selection Sunday.
Indiana seemed to know it with head coach Darian DeVries shifting into offseason mode in the postgame press conference, and the emotions were apparent for seniors like Lamar Wilkerson, Tayton Conerway and Tucker DeVries, who seemed to understand the gravity of the moment.
But nothing should be taken away from Northwestern. The Wildcats have shown real moxie getting up off the mat after a 1-8 start in Big Ten play that featured a ton of razor-tight losses. After beating Penn State and Indiana, Northwestern will look to make it three in a row against the angry No. 7 seed Purdue.
Iowa, Washington and Rutgers joined Northwestern as Wednesday winners. The Hawkeyes emerged from a first-half slumber to dispatch Maryland 75-64. Bennett Stirtz and Ben McCollum are now 14-3 in "win or go home" games in their four-year tenure. They will look to make it 15-3 against Ohio State on Thursday. Washington used a torrid rally to outlast USC 83-79 in overtime. A date with a dangerous Wisconsin club awaits, and Rutgers kept its season alive with a hard-fought 72-67 upset win over No. 11 seed Minnesota. Steve Pikiell and the fellas will get a date with Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins in Thursday's third-round nightcap.
2026 Big Ten Tournament bracket, scores
Location: United Center -- Chicago
Live stream: Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Third round -- Thursday, March 12
Game 7: No. 9 Iowa vs. No. 8 Ohio State | Noon on Big Ten Network
Game 8: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 5 Wisconsin | 25 minutes after Game 7 on Big Ten Network
Game 9: No. 15 Northwestern vs. No. 7 Purdue | 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 10: No. 14 Rutgers vs. No. 6 UCLA | 25 minutes after Game 9 on Big Ten Network
Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 13
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. No. 1 Michigan | Noon on Big Ten Network
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. No. 4 Illinois | 25 minutes after Game 7 on Big Ten Network
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. No. 2 Nebraska | 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. No. 3 Michigan State | 25 minutes after Game 9 on Big Ten Network
Semifinals -- Saturday, March 14
Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 1 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ Premium
Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ Premium
Big Ten Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 15
Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner | 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+
2026 Big Ten Tournament scores, results
First round -- Tuesday, March 10
Game 1: No. 17 Maryland 70, No. 16 Oregon 60 | Recap
Game 2: No. 15 Northwestern 76, No. 18 Penn State 66 | Recap
Second round -- Wednesday, March 11
Game 3: No. 9 Iowa 75, No. 17 Maryland 64 | Recap
Game 4: No. 12 Washington 83, No. 13 USC 79 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: No. 15 Northwestern 74, No. 10 Indiana 61 | Recap
Game 6: No. 14 Rutgers 72, No. 11 Minnesota 67 | Recap