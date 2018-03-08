Big Ten tournament: Bracket, scores, results from Michigan's stunning run
Everything you need to know about the Big Ten tournament, including how to catch the games on TV
The Big Ten tournament occurred a week before most of college baskeball's other premier conference playoffs. It also took place in a distinctly non-traditional Big Ten venue: Madison Square Garden in New York City.
But fun was had.
The Michigan Wolverines captured their second Big Ten Tournament title in a row with a convincing 75-66 win against Purdue in the title game. With the win, Michigan (28-7), now carries a nine-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament, where it will once again be a dark-horse sleeper to make a deep run.
The Wolverines are a projected 4 seed by Jerry Palm in his latest round of Bracketology, but have played like a 2 seed of late. Look out for John Beilein's team in March.
You can find the updated bracket here.
First Round
Wednesday, Feb. 28 (all times Eastern)
No. 12 Iowa 96, No. 13 Illinois 87
No. 11 Minnesota 54, No. 14 Rutgers 65
Second Round
Thursday, March 1 (all times Eastern)
No. 8 Maryland 54 No. 9 Wisconsin 59
No. 5 Michigan 77, Iowa 71
No. 7 Penn State 65, No. 10 Northwestern 57
No. 6 Indiana 69, Rutgers 76
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 2 (all times Eastern)
No. 1 Michigan State 63, No. 9 Wisconsin 60
No. 4 Nebraska 58, No. 5 Michigan 77
No. 2 Ohio State 68, No. 7 Penn State 69
No. 3 Purdue 82, Rutgers 75
Semifinals
Saturday, March 3 (all times Eastern)
Michigan 75, Michigan State 64
Purdue 78, Penn State 70
Championship
Sunday, March 4 (all times Eastern)
Purdue 66, Michigan 75
