Kansas coach Bill Self understands the criticism. Looking back, he even agrees with some of it. During one of the Jayhawks' most scrutinized seasons in recent memory, freshman star Darryn Peterson rarely spoke publicly as questions mounted about injuries, cramps and repeated exits from games. His silence fueled speculation around one of college basketball's most high-profile players -- a projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft -- as No. 14 Kansas navigated a season of high expectations and constant noise.

"It wasn't handled from the coach's perspective, I didn't force anybody to talk," Self told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander on Monday's Eye on College Basketball podcast. "But it was certainly more from a team perspective. It was hard for him to answer questions when he didn't even know the answers."

Peterson has had a roller-coaster freshman season. He missed time early with a lingering hamstring injury, sat out games with ankle and illness issues, and repeatedly exited contests due to cramping episodes that drew national attention.

The interruptions and uncertainty turned him into a lightning rod for criticism, with questions about his availability, effort and durability becoming nearly constant conversation points.

Self said the decision to limit Peterson's media interactions wasn't about controlling the narrative. Rather, it was a matter of protecting the player from speculation he couldn't answer truthfully.

"The thinking with him was not to put him out there where he's saying stuff that he didn't really know," Self said. "I don't disagree with you at all, but I also don't think it was quite as easy for he and his family to handle it in the way that we all say, 'Oh, that's easy, just handle it this way.' Because this one was not a black-and-white situation."

Despite the scrutiny, Self said the challenges around Peterson ultimately became a growth opportunity for the team.

"Darryn's story obviously was much bigger than anybody wanted it to be here, because it wasn't for the most positive reasons," Self said. "But on the flip side of that, the struggles going through it with him, our team kind of growing through it, our team struggling with it, and then the finish hasn't been written yet. So we'll see how it all works out."

Self also emphasized that the process of capturing the season for the upcoming Paramount+ four-part docuseries Made for March allowed events to unfold naturally, without scripting or directing players' responses.

The series follows Kansas and Michigan throughout the 2025-26 season, offering behind-the-scenes access to players and coaches. The first episode debuts Saturday, April 4, at noon ET on Paramount+ and CBS.

As the Jayhawks turn the page to the postseason, they will need Peterson at his best. He has the talent to carry the team through stretches of high-pressure games, averaging 19.4 points in 31.2 minutes per contest over the past five games, though Kansas went 2-3 in that final stretch of the regular season.

"I'm feeling good," Peterson said Saturday following a win against Kansas State. "Perfect timing, if you ask me, going into the Big 12 Tournament and NCAA (Tournament). I'm feeling probably the best I've felt all year."

With Selection Sunday looming, Peterson's health and performance could define how far the Jayhawks go in March.

Self expects to coach next season

Self also addressed questions about his own future, signaling that he plans to remain on the Kansas bench next year. The Hall of Fame coach is in his 23rd season at Kansas and has been a Division I head coach since 1993‑94, leading the Jayhawks to two national championships, most recently in 2022.

"As long as I feel good, I don't know why I wouldn't keep doing it," Self said. "I've had my personal health issues in some way that I've dealt with. Has it been a handicap in me doing my job? I don't think so. Has it been a pain in the butt to get through some of the things? Yeah, it has been. Everybody deals with something; I just happen to be dealing with some things right now."

Self, 63, has faced health challenges in recent years, including a heart procedure and periodic hospital visits. Despite those obstacles, he has repeatedly emphasized that he is committed to coaching and ready to lead Kansas through the postseason and beyond.