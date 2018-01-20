Billy Preston, 5-star Kansas recruit, signs with Bosnian team and won't play in college

A professional team in Bosnia announced Saturday that it has reached an agreement with five-star prospect Billy Preston, meaning the Kansas freshman's college career is now officially over.

"We are honored to have such a tremendous talent in our organization," BC Ikogea said in a news release. "We were watching his situation closely and reached out to his family to show interest and ultimately reached an Agreement with the family Attorney in California on a contract for the rest of the season. We know Billy is an NBA prospect so we will do our best to continue his development to help him excel for our club and fulfill his goal which is to be an NBA star in the near future."

Preston's "situation" was one that had prevented him from playing at all this season. The 6-foot-10 forward sat out KU's opener for what Hall of Fame coach Bill Self described as punishment for missing class and curfew. The school subsequently announced Preston was being held out of games while it looked into the "financial picture" of a vehicle he was driving during an accident on campus. He was never cleared to play.

"It's been too long," Preston's mother, Nicole Player, told ESPN on Saturday. "They didn't have an answer and weren't prepared to give us answers. He just wants to play."

Preston was ranked 20th in the Class of 2017.

He's expected to declare for, and remain in, the 2018 NBA Draft.