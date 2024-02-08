Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Albany 11-12, Binghamton 10-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 6:07 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 6:07 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Albany Great Danes and the Binghamton Bearcats are set to tip at 6:07 p.m. ET on February 8th at Events Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Albany on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 114-102 to the Retrievers. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 170.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Catamounts by a score of 62-49. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Binghamton in their matchups with the Catamounts: they've now lost 11 in a row.

The Great Danes have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-12 record this season. As for the Bearcats, they now have a losing record at 10-11.

Thursday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Albany have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Binghamton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Albany's way against the Bearcats in their previous matchup back in January as the Great Danes made off with a 95-75 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Albany since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Albany has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Binghamton.