Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Maine 13-15, Binghamton 12-14

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Binghamton is heading back home. They and the Maine Black Bears will face off in an America East battle at 6:07 p.m. ET on Thursday at Events Center. Binghamton is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Last Thursday, the Bearcats came up short against the River Hawks and fell 87-80. Binghamton has struggled against the River Hawks recently, as their contest on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Black Bears were able to grind out a solid victory over the Highlanders on Saturday, taking the game 68-58. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Maine.

The Bearcats have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-14 record this season. As for the Black Bears, their win bumped their record up to 13-15.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Binghamton's sizable advantage in that area, the Black Bears will need to find a way to close that gap.

Binghamton barely slipped by the Black Bears in their previous meeting back in January, winning 51-50. Does Binghamton have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Black Bears turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Binghamton is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Maine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133 points.

Series History

Binghamton and Maine both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.