Marist Red Foxes @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Marist 2-0, Binghamton 2-2

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Binghamton Bearcats will be playing at home against the Marist Red Foxes at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Events Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

On Wednesday, the Bearcats were able to grind out a solid victory over the Greyhounds, taking the game 63-57. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Binghamton.

Meanwhile, the Red Foxes beat the Retrievers 65-59 on Saturday.

Their wins bumped the Bearcats to 2-2 and the Red Foxes to 2-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Marist struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Binghamton came out on top in a nail-biter against Marist in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, sneaking past 78-75. Does Binghamton have another victory up their sleeve, or will Marist turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Marist has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Binghamton.