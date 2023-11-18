Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Marist 2-0, Binghamton 2-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will be playing at home against the Marist Red Foxes at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Events Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Wednesday, the Bearcats were able to grind out a solid victory over the Greyhounds, taking the game 63-57. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Binghamton.

Meanwhile, the Red Foxes beat the Retrievers 65-59 on Saturday.

Their wins bumped the Bearcats to 2-2 and the Red Foxes to 2-0.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Binghamton is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Marist struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Binghamton is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Marist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marist has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Binghamton.