Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: N.J. Tech 5-14, Binghamton 9-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the N.J. Tech Highlanders and the Binghamton Bearcats are set to tip at 6:07 p.m. ET on February 1st at Events Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

N.J. Tech came into Saturday's game having lost six straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 75-74 win over the Retrievers.

Meanwhile, Binghamton came into Saturday's game having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They dodged a bullet on Saturday and finished off the Black Bears 51-50.

The Highlanders' win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-14. As for the Bearcats, their win bumped their record up to 9-10.

N.J. Tech will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the seven-point underdog. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-5 against the spread).

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Binghamton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Anyone thinking of taking N.J. Tech against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played the Bearcats.

Odds

Binghamton is a solid 7-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Binghamton has won 6 out of their last 8 games against N.J. Tech.