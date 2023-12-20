2nd Quarter Report

Only zero more halves stand between Binghamton and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a 74-69 lead against Niagara.

Binghamton entered the match having won three straight and they're just zero halves away from another. Will they make it four, or will Niagara step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Niagara 3-6, Binghamton 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will be home for the holidays to greet the Niagara Purple Eagles at 6:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Events Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Saturday, the Bearcats earned a 91-79 win over the Dolphins. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Binghamton.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Niagara and N.J. Tech on Saturday hardly resembled the 62-53 effort from their previous meeting. The Purple Eagles came out on top against the Highlanders by a score of 89-81.

The Bearcats pushed their record up to 6-4 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.0 points per game. As for the Purple Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 3-6.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 27.7 rebounds per game. Given Binghamton's sizeable advantage in that area, Niagara will need to find a way to close that gap.

Binghamton came up short against Niagara when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 73-67. Will Binghamton have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Binghamton is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Niagara won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.