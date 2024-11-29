Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Niagara 1-4, Binghamton 2-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will face off against the Niagara Purple Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kirby Sports Center. The Bearcats are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Binghamton is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 135.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 64-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of CCSU on Sunday. The contest marked the Bearcats' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Binghamton struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as CCSU pulled down 15.

Meanwhile, Niagara's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Thursday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell just short of Kent State by a score of 76-73. The close game was extra heartbreaking for the Purple Eagles, who almost overcame a 19 point deficit.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jaeden Marshall, who had 17 points along with five rebounds. Jahari Williamson was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 17 points.

Binghamton's loss dropped their record down to 2-5. As for Niagara, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

Looking ahead, Binghamton is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Binghamton is expected to win, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Binghamton beat Niagara 74-69 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Binghamton since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Binghamton is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Binghamton and Niagara both have 1 win in their last 2 games.