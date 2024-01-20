Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: UMass Lowell 13-4, Binghamton 8-8

How To Watch

What to Know

UMass Lowell and Binghamton are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Events Center. Binghamton is crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while UMass Lowell will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

The matchup between UMass Lowell and Albany on Thursday hardly resembled the 66-50 effort from their previous meeting. The River Hawks blew past the Great Danes 97-76. The score was close at the half, but UMass Lowell pulled away in the second half with 53 points.

Meanwhile, Binghamton managed to keep up with Vermont until halftime on Thursday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Bearcats suffered a painful 82-62 defeat at the hands of the Catamounts. Binghamton has struggled against Vermont recently, as their contest on Thursday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

The River Hawks have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for the Bearcats, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMass Lowell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Binghamton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, UMass Lowell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-3 against the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a 4.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Binghamton and UMass Lowell both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.