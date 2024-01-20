Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: UMass Lowell 13-4, Binghamton 8-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UMass Lowell and Binghamton are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Events Center. Binghamton is crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while UMass Lowell will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

The matchup between UMass Lowell and Albany on Thursday hardly resembled the 66-50 effort from their previous meeting. The River Hawks blew past the Great Danes 97-76. The score was close at the half, but UMass Lowell pulled away in the second half with 53 points.

Meanwhile, Binghamton managed to keep up with Vermont until halftime on Thursday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Bearcats suffered a painful 82-62 defeat at the hands of the Catamounts. Binghamton has struggled against Vermont recently, as their contest on Thursday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

The River Hawks have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for the Bearcats, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMass Lowell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Binghamton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UMass Lowell beat Binghamton 84-70 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMass Lowell since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Binghamton and UMass Lowell both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.