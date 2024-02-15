Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: UMBC 7-17, Binghamton 11-12

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 6:07 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 6:07 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UMBC has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East battle at 6:07 p.m. ET on Thursday at Events Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 14 to 4 on offense, a fact UMBC found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell just short of the Catamounts by a score of 72-70. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UMBC in their matchups with the Catamounts: they've now lost seven in a row.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats were just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 70-69 to the Bulldogs.

Binghamton struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Retrievers have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 13 of their last 15 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-17 record this season. As for the Bearcats, they now have a losing record at 11-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMBC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Binghamton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UMBC couldn't quite finish off the Bearcats in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 and fell 67-65. Can UMBC avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UMBC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Binghamton.