Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Vermont 13-5, Binghamton 8-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Vermont has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Vermont Catamounts and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East battle at 6:07 p.m. ET on Thursday at Events Center. Binghamton took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Vermont, who comes in off a win.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Vermont was far and away the favorite against N.J. Tech. Everything went the Catamounts' way against the Highlanders on Saturday as the Catamounts made off with a 76-55 victory. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Vermont did.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Bearcats as they lost 95-75 to the Great Danes on Saturday. Binghamton has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Catamounts are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for the Bearcats, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Vermont have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. It's a different story for Binghamton, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6 threes per game. Given Vermont's sizeable advantage in that area, Binghamton will need to find a way to close that gap.

Vermont took their win against Binghamton in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 79-57. With Vermont ahead 39-18 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Vermont is a solid 7-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Binghamton in the last 4 years.