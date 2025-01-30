Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Vermont 11-10, Binghamton 9-12

What to Know

Vermont has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East battle at 6:07 p.m. ET on Thursday at Events Center.

Last Saturday, Vermont lost to UMBC at home by a decisive 80-63 margin.

Last Saturday, Vermont lost to UMBC at home by a decisive 80-63 margin.

Even though they lost, Vermont smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Binghamton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They took an 83-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of Bryant. The over/under was set at 152 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Vermont's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-10. As for Binghamton, their loss dropped their record down to 9-12.

Vermont beat Binghamton 72-64 when the teams last played two weeks ago. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vermont since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Vermont is a 3.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 127.5 points.

Series History

Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Binghamton in the last 4 years.