Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Vermont 13-5, Binghamton 8-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 6:07 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 6:07 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Vermont has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Vermont Catamounts and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East battle at 6:07 p.m. ET on Thursday at Events Center. Binghamton took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Vermont, who comes in off a win.

Vermont entered their contest on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victor by a 76-55 margin over the Highlanders. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Vermont did.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats suffered a grim 95-75 defeat to the Great Danes on Saturday. Binghamton has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Catamounts have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for the Bearcats, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: Vermont have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. It's a different story for Binghamton, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6 threes per game. Given Vermont's sizeable advantage in that area, Binghamton will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went Vermont's way against Binghamton in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as Vermont made off with a 79-57 win. With Vermont ahead 39-18 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Binghamton in the last 4 years.