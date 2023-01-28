Who's Playing

Bryant @ Binghamton

Current Records: Bryant 13-7; Binghamton 8-12

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats and the Bryant Bulldogs are set to square off in an America East matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Events Center. Binghamton is out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.

The Bearcats suffered a grim 80-55 defeat to the Vermont Catamounts on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bryant received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 98-79 to the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

Binghamton is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their ten home games.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Bryant won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.