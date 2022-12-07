Who's Playing
Colgate @ Binghamton
Current Records: Colgate 5-5; Binghamton 3-5
What to Know
The Colgate Raiders are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Binghamton Bearcats at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Events Center. The Raiders earned an 82-74 win in their most recent contest against Binghamton in December of 2019.
Colgate has to be aching after a bruising 93-66 loss to the Auburn Tigers this past Friday. Colgate was surely aware of their 13-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Tucker Richardson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-14 shooting.
Meanwhile, Binghamton was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-66 to the Stonehill Skyhawks.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Binghamton have won three out of their last five games against Colgate.
- Dec 04, 2019 - Colgate 82 vs. Binghamton 74
- Nov 19, 2018 - Colgate 76 vs. Binghamton 68
- Dec 02, 2017 - Binghamton 76 vs. Colgate 65
- Dec 07, 2016 - Binghamton 73 vs. Colgate 64
- Dec 01, 2015 - Binghamton 69 vs. Colgate 50