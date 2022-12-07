Who's Playing

Colgate @ Binghamton

Current Records: Colgate 5-5; Binghamton 3-5

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Binghamton Bearcats at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Events Center. The Raiders earned an 82-74 win in their most recent contest against Binghamton in December of 2019.

Colgate has to be aching after a bruising 93-66 loss to the Auburn Tigers this past Friday. Colgate was surely aware of their 13-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Tucker Richardson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, Binghamton was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-66 to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Binghamton have won three out of their last five games against Colgate.