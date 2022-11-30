Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Binghamton

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 3-4; Binghamton 3-3

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will take on the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Events Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in December of 2019, where Loyola-Maryland won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

It was close but no cigar for the Bearcats as they fell 65-62 to the La Salle Explorers this past Saturday. Despite the loss, Binghamton had strong showings from forward Tariq Balogun, who had 16 points, and guard Jacob Falko, who had 20 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Loyola-Maryland escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks by the margin of a single free throw, 65-64.

Binghamton is now 3-3 while Loyola-Maryland sits at 3-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Bearcats are stumbling into the contest with the 36th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. The Greyhounds have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 23rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Loyola-Maryland have won two out of their last four games against Binghamton.