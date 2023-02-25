Who's Playing

Maine @ Binghamton

Current Records: Maine 11-16; Binghamton 12-15

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Binghamton and the Maine Black Bears will face off in an America East battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Bearcats received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 81-70 to the Vermont Catamounts.

Meanwhile, Maine ended up a good deal behind the New Hamp. Wildcats when they played on Wednesday, losing 74-62.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Binghamton is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Binghamton, who are 13-12 against the spread.

Binghamton is now 12-15 while the Black Bears sit at 11-16. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bearcats have allowed their opponents an average of 7.3 steals per game, the 41st most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Binghamton, Maine comes into the game boasting the 10th most steals per game in college basketball at 9.3. In other words, Binghamton will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Black Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Maine have won seven out of their last 13 games against Binghamton.