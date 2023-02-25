Who's Playing

Maine @ Binghamton

Current Records: Maine 11-16; Binghamton 12-15

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Binghamton and the Maine Black Bears will face off in an America East battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Events Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Bearcats received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 81-70 to the Vermont Catamounts.

Meanwhile, Maine ended up a good deal behind the New Hamp. Wildcats when they played on Wednesday, losing 74-62.

Binghamton is now 12-15 while Maine sits at 11-16. Two stats to keep an eye on: Binghamton has allowed their opponents an average of 7.3 steals per game, the 44th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for the Bearcats, the Black Bears rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.3 on average. In other words, Binghamton will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Maine have won seven out of their last 13 games against Binghamton.