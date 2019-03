The Saturday college basketball schedule tips off an hour earlier than normal this week when the Binghamton Bearcats (8-21, 4-10) travel to take on the Maine Black Bears (5-24, 3-11) in America East play at 11 a.m. ET. It has been a forgettable season for both squads, but since only eight of the nine teams in the league make the America East conference tournament, both teams at least have the incentive to avoid the cellar. The latest Binghamton vs. Maine odds have the Black Bears listed as 4.5-point favorites with the over-under for total points listed at 128.5. Before making any Binghamton vs. Maine picks of your, check out the college basketball predictions from red-hot handicapper Tom Fornelli.

A CBS Sports writer since 2010, Fornelli began handing out winners in all sports on SportsLine in 2018, and his current college basketball streak is among his most impressive. He enters play Saturday on a blistering 14-2 run on his college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has been following along is way, way up.

Now Fornelli has studied the early Binghamton vs. Maine matchup Saturday from every possible angle. He has taken into account that the Bearcats have dropped six of eight overall, including a 20-point blowout at the hands of Hartford in their last outing.

There have been issues all over the floor for Binghamton as it enters play Saturday in seventh place in the nine-team American East. Though guard Sam Sessoms has averaged almost 19 points, the Bearcats average just 64.9 points and have failed to find much offense outside of him. Defensively, they're giving up 72 points per game, ranking barely inside the top 200 nationally.

But the struggling Black Bears might be a matchup the Bearcats can take advantage of as they look to cover the Binghamton vs. Maine spread in this early tipoff Saturday.

Maine sits just one game ahead of the bottom spot in the conference and is in real danger of being left out of the conference tournament. The Black Bears have dropped six in a row, with only one of those games finishing within two possessions.

Their problems also extend to both ends of the court, but offense has been the biggest struggle as they average just 62.7 points. No individual player averages more than 14 points, so finding scoring Saturday could be a huge challenge.

We can tell you Fornelli is leaning over, but his strongest pick is against the spread because he has found a critical x-factor that he believes makes one side hit hard. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your own picks.

So who wins Maine vs. Binghamton? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Maine vs. Binghamton spread you should be all over, all from the expert on a blistering 14-2 run on his college basketball picks against the spread.