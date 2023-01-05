Who's Playing
New Hamp. @ Binghamton
Current Records: New Hamp. 6-7; Binghamton 4-10
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Binghamton Bearcats are heading back home. The Bearcats and the New Hamp. Wildcats will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Hamp. winning the first 66-62 at home on the road and Binghamton taking the second 72-69.
Binghamton was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 82-78 to the Bryant Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, New Hamp. wrapped up 2022 with a 67-51 victory over the Albany Great Danes.
Binghamton came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wildcats when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 72-69. The Bearcats' win shoved New Hamp. out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New Hamp. have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Binghamton.
- Mar 06, 2022 - Binghamton 72 vs. New Hamp. 69
- Feb 26, 2022 - New Hamp. 66 vs. Binghamton 62
- Feb 12, 2022 - New Hamp. 69 vs. Binghamton 60
- Jan 31, 2021 - New Hamp. 71 vs. Binghamton 65
- Jan 30, 2021 - Binghamton 65 vs. New Hamp. 44
- Feb 29, 2020 - New Hamp. 89 vs. Binghamton 70
- Jan 25, 2020 - New Hamp. 77 vs. Binghamton 69
- Feb 09, 2019 - Binghamton 68 vs. New Hamp. 61
- Jan 05, 2019 - Binghamton 69 vs. New Hamp. 58
- Jan 27, 2018 - New Hamp. 57 vs. Binghamton 52
- Jan 10, 2018 - New Hamp. 71 vs. Binghamton 67
- Feb 12, 2017 - New Hamp. 63 vs. Binghamton 55
- Jan 14, 2017 - New Hamp. 73 vs. Binghamton 66
- Mar 02, 2016 - New Hamp. 56 vs. Binghamton 51
- Feb 06, 2016 - New Hamp. 59 vs. Binghamton 55
- Jan 09, 2016 - New Hamp. 58 vs. Binghamton 43