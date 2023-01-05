Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ Binghamton

Current Records: New Hamp. 6-7; Binghamton 4-10

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Binghamton Bearcats are heading back home. The Bearcats and the New Hamp. Wildcats will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Hamp. winning the first 66-62 at home on the road and Binghamton taking the second 72-69.

Binghamton was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 82-78 to the Bryant Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. wrapped up 2022 with a 67-51 victory over the Albany Great Danes.

Binghamton came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wildcats when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 72-69. The Bearcats' win shoved New Hamp. out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Hamp. have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Binghamton.