Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Binghamton

Current Records: Sacred Heart 2-2; Binghamton 2-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Binghamton Bearcats are heading back home. They will take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Events Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

A victory for Binghamton just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 76-52 walloping at the Maryland Terrapins' hands. The Bearcats were surely aware of their 20.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Miles Gibson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart came up short against the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Wednesday, falling 90-81.

After a nothing to nothing draw in their first fixture last season, Binghamton came out ahead of Sacred Heart 72-60 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Binghamton won three games and tied one game in their last four contests with Sacred Heart.