Who's Playing
Sacred Heart @ Binghamton
Current Records: Sacred Heart 2-2; Binghamton 2-1
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Binghamton Bearcats are heading back home. They will take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Events Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
A victory for Binghamton just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 76-52 walloping at the Maryland Terrapins' hands. The Bearcats were surely aware of their 20.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Miles Gibson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, Sacred Heart came up short against the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Wednesday, falling 90-81.
After a nothing to nothing draw in their first fixture last season, Binghamton came out ahead of Sacred Heart 72-60 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York
Series History
Binghamton won three games and tied one game in their last four contests with Sacred Heart.
- Nov 14, 2021 - Binghamton 72 vs. Sacred Heart 60
- Nov 16, 2019 - Sacred Heart 0 vs. Binghamton 0
- Nov 24, 2018 - Binghamton 78 vs. Sacred Heart 73
- Dec 17, 2017 - Binghamton 51 vs. Sacred Heart 48