Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Binghamton

Current Records: UMass Lowell 15-3; Binghamton 6-10

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks lost both of their matches to the Binghamton Bearcats last season on scores of 63-68 and 64-78, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UMass Lowell and Binghamton will face off in an America East battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Events Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Vermont Catamounts typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the River Hawks proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell took down Vermont 80-65.

Meanwhile, Binghamton escaped with a win on Wednesday against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71.

UMass Lowell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-3 ATS in away games but only 10-6 all in all.

The River Hawks are now 15-3 while the Bearcats sit at 6-10. UMass Lowell is 11-3 after wins this season, Binghamton 2-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The River Hawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UMass Lowell have won eight out of their last 14 games against Binghamton.