Who's Playing
UMBC @ Binghamton
Current Records: UMBC 17-13; Binghamton 12-16
What to Know
The Binghamton Bearcats haven't won a contest against the UMBC Retrievers since Dec. 28 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. Binghamton and UMBC will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
It was close but no cigar for the Bearcats as they fell 71-67 to the Maine Black Bears this past Saturday. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Binghamton had been the slight favorite coming in.
Meanwhile, UMBC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 75-70 to the UMass Lowell River Hawks.
Binghamton ended up a good deal behind the Retrievers when they played in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, losing 69-55. Maybe Binghamton will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UMBC have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Binghamton.
- Feb 01, 2023 - UMBC 69 vs. Binghamton 55
- Mar 01, 2022 - UMBC 78 vs. Binghamton 68
- Jan 29, 2022 - UMBC 70 vs. Binghamton 68
- Dec 28, 2020 - Binghamton 75 vs. UMBC 69
- Dec 27, 2020 - UMBC 74 vs. Binghamton 67
- Feb 26, 2020 - Binghamton 76 vs. UMBC 74
- Jan 08, 2020 - Binghamton 79 vs. UMBC 75
- Feb 13, 2019 - UMBC 64 vs. Binghamton 50
- Jan 16, 2019 - UMBC 68 vs. Binghamton 49
- Feb 08, 2018 - UMBC 78 vs. Binghamton 68
- Jan 24, 2018 - UMBC 69 vs. Binghamton 57
- Feb 01, 2017 - UMBC 92 vs. Binghamton 74
- Jan 05, 2017 - UMBC 85 vs. Binghamton 71
- Feb 24, 2016 - UMBC 80 vs. Binghamton 79
- Jan 27, 2016 - Binghamton 66 vs. UMBC 57