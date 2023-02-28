Who's Playing

UMBC @ Binghamton

Current Records: UMBC 17-13; Binghamton 12-16

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats haven't won a contest against the UMBC Retrievers since Dec. 28 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. Binghamton and UMBC will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for the Bearcats as they fell 71-67 to the Maine Black Bears this past Saturday. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Binghamton had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, UMBC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 75-70 to the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

Binghamton ended up a good deal behind the Retrievers when they played in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, losing 69-55. Maybe Binghamton will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMBC have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Binghamton.