Two of college basketball's most notable brands will face off Friday when Kentucky meets Indiana in Indianapolis on CBS. There has been plenty of history and iconic moments throughout this series. From Christian Watford's game-winning shot against Kentucky in 2011 to the Wildcats' 72-60 win over the Hoosiers at Rupp Arena, there's been a little bit of everything in the previous 57 matchups.

Entering this week, Indiana and Kentucky are going in different directions. The Hoosiers are coming off one of the biggest wins of the Darian DeVries era after defeating John Calipari's Razorbacks at Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, Kentucky's 4-1 record doesn't tell the full story of the lows that have transpired during the opening month.

The Wildcats nearly lost at home to Northern Arizona in what would've been one of the worst losses in program history. Kentucky did beat Grambling by 29 points earlier this week, but only led by six at halftime after a sloppy first half. The game against IU represents another massive test for Mark Pope as hot seat talk continues to linger.

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Misery does love company, and among college basketball's blue bloods, Kentucky isn't the only team struggling. Duke is coming off an embarrassing showing against Illinois earlier this week, just a week after losing to Michigan State in wire-to-wire fashion at the Champions Classic.

Louisville also suffered an ugly loss against Memphis last weekend. The Cardinals led by as many as 18 points but lost by 20 to Memphis. As a result, Pat Kelsey's squad plummeted in this week's AP poll.

Not everything is bad with college basketball's blue bloods. Kansas has looked awesome. UConn is a clear-cut national title contender despite losing to Arizona on the road on Wednesday. Even UCLA has looked good outside of a near-disaster loss on Wednesday to Cal State Fullerton.

Ahead of Kentucky facing Indiana, here is a panic meter (on a scale of 1-10, 1 = no panic, 10 = most panic) of how much each team should be panicking after the first two and a half weeks.

Kentucky (4-1)

Upsets and bad games happen in college basketball. But it's the way that Kentucky is playing right now that is alarming and could be cause for long-term concern. Let's start with the second game of the season against James Madison, where UK's defense allowed 15 3-pointers in a nine-point win. Kentucky trailed with under 14 minutes remaining in the first half of that game before pulling away.

Then, the Kansas game. The Jayhawks look fantastic this season, so there is no shame in taking an L. But the way UK played in a big-time environment is why Mark Pope entered this season potentially on the hot seat. Kentucky got completely outclassed against Kansas. So how did UK respond? By almost suffering one of the worst losses in Kentucky basketball history against Northern Arizona, where it needed last-second heroics from Alex Wilkins to avoid a DEFCON 1 loss. After the game, Pope said he hoped Kentucky fans "had fun" after watching that abysmal performance. He was better off saying anything but that.

So, how did Kentucky respond after that near-loss? By coming out flat against Grambling and leading by only six at halftime. Kentucky won that game by 29 points, but the first half was still a cause for concern. Indiana is one of the best teams on Kentucky's nonconference schedule this season. It's sink-or-swim for Pope's squad. Another flat performance and the panic meter might increase. Panic meter: 9

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Duke (3-2)

Duke entered this season as the betting favorite, ahead of Florida, to win the national title. During its two losses to Michigan State and Illinois — which matched the program's worst start to the season through five games in the last 40 seasons — the Blue Devils looked more like a team projected to drop out of the next AP poll than a true title contender.

The strength of Duke's roster entering the season was its depth. But the clear distinction from this year's roster compared to the last two was that Duke doesn't have a go-to guy yet. In 2024, it was Cooper Flagg. Last season, it was Cameron Boozer. That guy is probably supposed to be Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, but he hasn't exactly lived up to his preseason All-American billing so far.

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, a potential top pick in the 2028 NBA Draft, has looked unplayable at times. In Boumtje Boumtje's defense, he is only 17 and has plenty of room to grow, but right now it doesn't look like he's going to emerge as the type of consistent go-to option Duke had the last two seasons.

And it doesn't get any easier for the Blue Devils. Duke has upcoming nonconference matchups against UConn and Florida over the next few weeks. We are about to find out a lot more about Jon Scheyer's squad. Relative to preseason expectations, it might be time to panic. Panic meter: 9

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Louisville (3-1)

Louisville faced its first real test of the season and fell flat. After leading by as many as 18 points on the road against Memphis, the Cardinals were outscored 57-26 in the second half during a 20-point loss. Memphis has one of the best early resumes in college basketball, so losing to them isn't the end of the world.

However, going from up 18 to losing by 20 is cause for some concern moving forward. Louisville's defense allowed Memphis to shoot 74% from the field and 70% from the 3-point line. As a team, Memphis averaged 1.78 points per possession in the second half, which is a wild stat. I'm not ready to panic about Louisville just yet because I still believe in the individual pieces on the roster. Panic meter: 3

Kansas (5-1)

Kansas suffered its first loss on Thursday in Las Vegas against Big 12 foe Houston. The Cougars have a strong case at No. 1 in next week's AP poll, so there should be no shame in losing to Kelvin Sampson's squad. There was concern earlier in the week when star freshman Tyran Stokes exited with an injury against UNLV that was later diagnosed as just a bone bruise. Stokes missed Wednesday's game against West Virginia, but returned to face Houston.

The early returns on Kansas' roster, which has had many moving parts, have been positive. Although Melvin Coucil Jr. is hurt, getting him and Tre White back for a fifth year was a massive boost. Trey Kauffman-Renn is somehow eligible to play a sixth season of college basketball. As long as he is eligible and Stokes is playing at an elite level, Kansas is an excellent spot heading into Thanksgiving week. Panic meter: 1

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North Carolina (3-1)

Coming into the season, there were mixed expectations for North Carolina in Year 1 of Michael Malone's tenure. The Tar Heels were picked to finish fifth in the ACC preseason poll and so far have lived up to that billing. The biggest concerns for UNC coming into the year were rebounding and its frontcourt. That has proven true over the last few games. But help is on the way. News broke on Thursday afternoon that 7-foot, 255-pound South Dakota transfer Cameron Fens was granted a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the NCAA by a judge in an Orange County, North Carolina court, making him immediately eligible to play for the Tar Heels in their next game Friday night against Marshall.

While Fens will certainly help UNC's frontcourt experience, depth and physicality, it won't fix Carolina's roster entirely. There remains a clear talent gap compared to some of its peers that also spent big this offseason. North Carolina spent over $20 million on a roster that doesn't yet have a true go-to option. On top of that, prized transfer Neo Avdalas will miss the next two months after suffering a broken wrist against Georgia. With Avdalas out, UNC will likely turn to Maximo Adams and Isaiah Denis for extended minutes.

UNC's next big test is against West Virginia in Charlotte on Black Friday. Despite West Virginia looking good in the Players Era 8 Tournament in Las Vegas, it feels like a game UNC needs to win to get some juice heading into December. A loss could bump up the panic meter a few spots. Panic meter: 6.5

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UConn (4-1)

UConn suffered its first loss on Wednesday against Arizona. It marked the second consecutive season that the Huskies lost to the Wildcats in a marquee nonconference showdown. My main takeaway from that game? It wouldn't surprise me if either team was playing in the final game of the college basketball season in early April.

The Huskies were playing without starting forward Nikolas Khamenia, who is out 6-8 weeks due to a foot injury. One piece of good news on the injury front for UConn is that Solo Ball is expected to return at some point this season after being initially ruled out for the year due to offseason wrist surgery. UConn's elite backcourt of Silas Demary Jr. and Braylon Mullins will win them a lot of games this season. Even after losing to Arizona, I'm not panicking with this UConn team. This is still a top-five team in the sport. Panic meter: 2

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UCLA (5-0)

Coming into the week, the panic meter for UCLA was maybe a 1 because Mick Cronin's team had taken care of business against inferior opponents and had a win over Arizona — which is aging well after the Wildcats defeated UConn. UCLA had scored over 105 points in three consecutive games before — no hyperbole — nearly suffering one of the biggest upset losses in college basketball history. Had UCLA lost to Cal State Fullerton, it would've been the largest betting upset by a Division I team in the last 30 years.

UCLA allowed Cal State Fullerton to shoot 12 of 33 from the 3-point line while the Bruins shot 4 of 28 from beyond the arc as a team. A win is a win, but Cronin can't be too happy with how his team played. That game should be a wake-up call for UCLA. Based on how the Bruins played in its first four games, that performance against Cal State Fullerton might be more of an outlier than a long-term cause for concern. Regardless, when you nearly lose outright as a 30.5-point favorite, questions will be raised. Panic meter: 5

Indiana (5-0)

Indiana picked up one of the biggest wins of DeVries' tenure earlier this week with an 81-76 victory over Arkansas at Madison Square Garden. The Hoosiers are off to a 5-0 start for the second consecutive season, but this year feels different because this group has an obvious identity built around rebounding. Per KenPom, Indiana ranked 11th in Division I in offensive rebounding percentage (42.2%).

For context, Indiana ranked No. 298 in the same stat last season. Samet Yigitoglu and Aiden Sherrell are both hitting the glass at a high level. Duke transfer Darren Harris is having a breakout season and leads IU (14.4 points) in scoring this season. Ahead of another massive test against Kentucky, Indiana looks like a team that projects to jump into next week's AP poll. Panic meter: 1