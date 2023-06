West Virginia coach Bob Huggins plans to resign as Mountaineers men's basketball coach after he was arrested Friday night in Pittsburgh for driving under the influence of alcohol, sources told CBS Sports. Huggins, who informed the team of impending resignation on Saturday night, intends to retire from the coaching profession.

Huggins, who has two Final Fours and more than four decades of coaching to his name, is one of the biggest figures in college basketball. Until his ouster, he was the active leader in Division I wins (934), his head-coaching career dating back to Walsh College in 1980. Huggins was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022, an achievement that many in the basketball community considered long overdue, even in spite of Huggins never reaching the national title game.

The brash, blue-collar coach has not been without some troubles and controversies over the years. Most recently, he escaped job termination after going on Cincinnati radio and making homophobic and disparaging comments against gay people and Catholics. Huggins quickly apologized and was sanctioned by West Virginia. The school suspended him for three games to start the upcoming season, and he agreed to undergo counseling for issues tied to his inexcusable remarks. Huggins also had his contract reworked so that he was only on a one-year deal moving forward.

All of that is now moot, and a Hall of Fame career is ending in embarrassment, flanked by disturbing details in Huggins' arrest report from Friday night.

According to the criminal complaint filed by the Pittsburgh Police Department, Huggins' blood alcohol level read .210 — nearly three times the legal limit and an intoxication level so dangerous it can hospitalize some adults. Empty beer cans and bottles were found in trash bags on the passenger side floor and in the trunk of Huggins' school-issued SUV. An empty cooler that appeared to have been recently used was also in the vehicle.

The arrest came around 8:30 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh. Huggins was initially spotted outside of his car by an officer due to his GMC Yukon Denali blocking traffic after suffering a shredded tire. Huggins, 69, was unable to explain why his tire was destroyed and could not tell police what city he was in.

"Huggins could not tell us how he got to Pittsburgh," the criminal complaint states.

Huggins provided police with a receipt from a Burger King in Washington, Pennsylvania, which sits 28 miles southwest from where he was arrested. The Burger King receipt was timestamped from seven hours earlier in the day. When questioned by police, Huggins could not detail what he'd been doing in the time between, and according to the complaint, didn't understand what police were asking him.

Huggins also told police he believed he was in "Columbus," presumably in reference to Columbus, Ohio, a city nearly three hours and 185 miles west from Pittsburgh.

"Officer Bertan asked Huggins approximately 10 times where he was actually at, and he never once responded with the current city he was in," according to the arrest report. Huggins failed multiple field sobriety tests and was released on bond Saturday. He has a preliminary hearing forthcoming, the date not yet having been determined.

Huggins' Friday DUI arrest is the second of his career, the first coming in 2004 when he coached at Cincinnati. That incident included dashcam video showing him puking out of his window after being stopped by police. He resigned from his post at Cincinnati less than a year later. Huggins, a West Virginia alumnus and someone who was born in Morgantown, was hired by the school in 2007. He took the Mountaineers to the Final Four in 2010 and made 11 NCAA Tournaments, including one last season. Huggins won 345 games in 16 seasons at his alma mater.

Sources previously indicated that the 2023-24 campaign would likely be Huggins' last. Now, instead of a subdued send-off, Huggins leaves West Virginia covered in humiliation. It's an infamous end, one entirely of his own doing.