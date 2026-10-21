The family of Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Huggins said in a statement on Wednesday that the former Cincinnati, Kansas State and West Virginia coach is living with a "progressive cognitive condition" that is affecting his memory and daily aspects of his life.

Huggins, who is the all-time winningest head coach in Cincinnati basketball history, is set to be inducted into the school's Hall of Fame class this week.

"Bob is living with a progressive cognitive condition that has begun to affect his memory, and aspects of his daily life," Huggins' family said in a statement. "While the family has chosen to keep this matter private over the past several months, they believe this is an appropriate time to share the news with the many people who have supported Bob throughout his remarkable career, particularly as he prepares to be honored with induction into the University of Cincinnati's James P. Kelly Athletics Hall of Fame."

Huggins, 73, coached at Cincinnati from 1989 to 2005 and won 399 games with the school before coaching at Kansas State in 2006. After one season at Kansas State, Huggins took the West Virginia job and spent 16 seasons with the school, which included a Final Four appearance in 2010.

Huggins initially resigned from his post at West Virginia and subsequently retired in 2023 after being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. However, months later, Huggins doubled down and claimed he never technically resigned from the school.

During his four-decade-long coaching career, Huggins won 934 games, including 345 during his time at West Virginia.