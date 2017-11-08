Bob Knight slams legendary coach John Wooden, says UCLA cheated in recruiting

Former Indiana coach and Hall of Famer Bob Knight says he doesn't respect John Wooden, the legendary UCLA coach who won 10 NCAA championships with the Bruins, because of the way Knight claims he built the UCLA program through dirty recruiting.

In an interview on "Undeniable with Joe Buck," which will air in its entirety on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET, Knight didn't mince words discussing his beef with Wooden and the way UCLA's program was grown through the assistance of notorious Bruins booster Sam Gilbert in recruiting.

"I have a lot of respect for Wooden as a coach, how he coached," Knight said. "He was a good coach. But from then on, and I don't mind saying it, I don't respect Wooden, because he allowed Sam Gilbert to do whatever it took to recruit kids.

"And one time [Wooden] told me, he said, 'I just didn't know how to deal with Sam Gilbert.' And I'm saying to myself, 'I damn sure could have dealt with him.'"

Knight cleared things up by adding that he liked Wooden as a person and had admiration for his coaching skills, but reiterated that the dirty recruiting Knight claims Wooden knew about tarnished his reputation in the eyes of the former Indiana coach.

"Personally, I liked John, as a person, but it isn't just John, it's a whole UCLA approach to recruiting," Knight says. "I think John was called in and told he didn't have to worry about recruiting, that they had people that would take care of that for him."

UCLA was placed on a two-year probation by the NCAA in late 1981 for its NCAA violations, which ranged from financial arrangements for players to giving a recruit a T-shirt. The Bruins, coached by Larry Brown at the time, were prohibited from postseason play in 1982 and forced to void their second-place finish in the 1980 national championship game. While none of those actions, according to the NCAA, took place under Wooden's tenure, Gilbert was ordered by the NCAA to disassociate himself with the UCLA program's recruiting process after allegations surfaced that he co-signed a promissory note so a player could buy a car.