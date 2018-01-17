Bobby Hurley lands Arizona State's first 5-star recruit since James Harden

Bobby Hurley landed the highest-rated recruit of his tenure on Tuesday night, as five-star forward Taeshon Cherry announced via social media that he is committed to Arizona State.

Cherry, a top-30 forward in the Class of 2018, was previously committed to Southern California. However with the FBI probe into the Trojans looming over the program and his recruiter, Tony Bland, being implicated in the pay-for-play scandal, he backed away from his pledge in December and opened up his recruitment.

Cherry is a 6-foot-8, 210-pound prospect ranked by 247Sports as the No. 27 overall player in the 2018 class, and the No. 7 player at his position. A standout from El Cajon, California, he committed to the Trojans over Arizona, Florida State, Oregon, Gonzaga, San Diego State, UCLA and Texas A&M -- his previous finalists -- in June of 2017. And upon re-opening his options, Cherry says his courtship by the ASU staff coupled with an impressive official visit sealed the deal.

"I'm going to Arizona State and I picked them because I feel like Coach [Bobby] Hurley is a great coach," Cherry told 247Sports. "When I went on that official a couple of days ago it felt like home to me. They treated me like family. He's a fiery competitor and it's just what I wanted. He's everything I wanted and more. Me and him really bonded together."

With Cherry in the fold, Arizona State's 2018 class now ranks 18th nationally with Elias Valtonen and Luguentz Dort – two four-star prospects – already committed and signed. He is the second-highest rated player to commit to ASU in 247Sports' database, behind only James Harden.