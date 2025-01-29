Who's Playing
Nevada Wolf Pack @ Boise State Broncos
Current Records: Nevada 11-9, Boise State 13-7
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
What to Know
Nevada and Boise State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at ExtraMile Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Wolf Pack were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Nevada is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 130, but even that wound up being too high. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 69-50 to San Diego State on Saturday. The contest marked the Wolf Pack's lowest-scoring match so far this season.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kobe Sanders, who had 12 points in addition to eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (three).
Boise State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They lost 75-72 to Colo. State on a last-minute jump shot From Jalen Lake. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for the Broncos, who almost overcame a 17 point deficit.
Boise State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Alvaro Cardenas, who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus seven assists and five rebounds, and Tyson Degenhart, who went 10 for 17 en route to 27 points plus five rebounds. Cardenas' performance made up for a slower game against New Mexico two weeks ago. Javan Buchanan was another key player, earning 11 points plus two blocks.
Boise State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.
Nevada's defeat dropped their record down to 11-9. As for Boise State, their loss dropped their record down to 13-7.
Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Nevada has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.6% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Boise State struggles in that department as they've made 47.9% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Not only did Nevada and Boise State lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Boise State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Nevada against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.
Odds
Boise State is a big 8-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Broncos, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 137.5 points.
Series History
Boise State and Nevada both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 05, 2024 - Nevada 76 vs. Boise State 66
- Jan 12, 2024 - Boise State 64 vs. Nevada 56
- Jan 17, 2023 - Boise State 77 vs. Nevada 62
- Dec 28, 2022 - Nevada 74 vs. Boise State 72
- Mar 10, 2022 - Boise State 71 vs. Nevada 69
- Mar 01, 2022 - Boise State 73 vs. Nevada 67
- Jan 12, 2022 - Boise State 85 vs. Nevada 70
- Mar 11, 2021 - Nevada 89 vs. Boise State 82
- Feb 07, 2021 - Nevada 73 vs. Boise State 62
- Feb 05, 2021 - Nevada 74 vs. Boise State 72