Halftime Report

New Mexico is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 35-26 lead against Boise State.

New Mexico came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: New Mexico 22-9, Boise State 22-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos and the New Mexico Lobos are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center in a Mountain West postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Boise State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They skirted past the Aztecs 79-77.

Boise State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tyson Degenhart, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds. Roddie Anderson III was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, New Mexico put the finishing touches on their 11th blowout victory of the season on Wednesday. They put a hurting on the Falcons on the road to the tune of 82-56. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 49-30.

JT Toppin was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaelen House, who scored 16 points along with three steals.

The Broncos are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 22-9 record this season. As for the Lobos, their victory bumped their record up to 23-9.

Boise State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Boise State's opponent in mind: they have a solid 8-1-1 record against the spread vs New Mexico over their last ten matchups.

Boise State was able to grind out a solid win over New Mexico when the teams last played two weeks ago, winning 89-79. The rematch might be a little tougher for Boise State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boise State is a slight 1-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.