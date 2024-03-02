Who's Playing
New Mexico Lobos @ Boise State Broncos
Current Records: New Mexico 21-7, Boise State 20-8
What to Know
New Mexico has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at ExtraMile Arena. Coming off a loss in a game New Mexico was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact New Mexico found out the hard way on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 78-77 to the Falcons.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Nelly Junior Joseph, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Donovan Dent, who scored 14 points along with five assists and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Boise State can now show off ten landslide victories after their most recent match on Tuesday. They took their match on the road with ease, bagging a 79-48 win over the Falcons. The victory was familiar territory for Boise State who now have four in a row.
Boise State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Chibuzo Agbo, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds, and Tyson Degenhart, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds. O'Mar Stanley was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.
The Lobos' loss dropped their record down to 21-7. As for the Broncos, their win bumped their record up to 20-8.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. New Mexico hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.8 points per game. However, it's not like Boise State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
While only Boise State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Boise State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.
Odds
Boise State is a 3.5-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 4-point favorite.
The over/under is 154 points.
Series History
Boise State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.
- Jan 31, 2024 - Boise State 86 vs. New Mexico 78
- Feb 22, 2023 - Boise State 82 vs. New Mexico 77
- Jan 20, 2023 - New Mexico 81 vs. Boise State 79
- Jan 15, 2022 - Boise State 71 vs. New Mexico 63
- Dec 23, 2020 - Boise State 89 vs. New Mexico 52
- Dec 21, 2020 - Boise State 77 vs. New Mexico 53
- Feb 23, 2020 - Boise State 74 vs. New Mexico 61
- Dec 04, 2019 - New Mexico 80 vs. Boise State 78
- Mar 06, 2019 - New Mexico 73 vs. Boise State 72
- Feb 06, 2018 - Boise State 73 vs. New Mexico 71