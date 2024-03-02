Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: New Mexico 21-7, Boise State 20-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.70

What to Know

New Mexico has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at ExtraMile Arena. Coming off a loss in a game New Mexico was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact New Mexico found out the hard way on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 78-77 to the Falcons.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Nelly Junior Joseph, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Donovan Dent, who scored 14 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boise State can now show off ten landslide victories after their most recent match on Tuesday. They took their match on the road with ease, bagging a 79-48 win over the Falcons. The victory was familiar territory for Boise State who now have four in a row.

Boise State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Chibuzo Agbo, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds, and Tyson Degenhart, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds. O'Mar Stanley was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

The Lobos' loss dropped their record down to 21-7. As for the Broncos, their win bumped their record up to 20-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. New Mexico hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.8 points per game. However, it's not like Boise State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Boise State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Boise State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Boise State is a 3.5-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 154 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.